Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians, MLB Picks & Player Props for Thursday, June 6

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for

Thursday, June 6

Hello everyone! It has been almost a full month but your boy is back and life is good! When I last dabbled in this space – May 9 – we had a nice 2-1 day, which moved my season record to 7-4, good for +3.29 units! Today, I'm dialing in on a big game between the top two teams of the AL Central.

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Best Bets

The Royals have been a pleasant surprise in 2024. Even as losers of seven of their last 10, KC boasts a 36-26 record, good for second place in the AL Central. The Royals don't do anything spectacularly, but they do everything very well. Their lowest statistical ranking is 26th in K/9; after that, their lowest ranking in ANY category is 15th! The Guardians are the cream of the Central, led by perennial MVP candidate Jose Ramirez and a pitching staff that is in the Top 10 of almost every statistical category. Today, the Royals' ace takes the bump in Brady Singer while the Guardians counter with Tanner Bibee in a fantastic pitching matchup. My first bet will be on the underdog Royals. I see these teams as very even and I give the pitching edge to the dogs as well, giving KC excellent value.

MLB Picks for Kansas City Royals @ Cleveland Guardians

Royals ML +136 (@ DraftKings)

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Best Bets

Normally in this space, I look for an angle on the total, but at 7.5, I'm not seeing any value either way, particularly with a lean toward the under. Neither that number nor the +104 I'm seeing on the under is appealing to me. Instead, let's fire on a couple of player props! My first will center on the aforementioned Brady Singer and his strikeout total of 4.5. Earlier today, his total was at 3.5 and the odds were unattractively high. At 4.5 and plus odds, I like it even more. Singer is coming off his lowest K total of the year (three over five IP at Tampa on May 25), but that seemed to be a blip. In his previous three road games, he struck out six in Seattle, six in Detroit and five in Chicago. Five was my target number for today, so the fact that we can get 4.5 at plus money is value to me.

MLB Picks for Royals @ Guardians

Brady Singer OVER 4.5 Ks +130 (@ FanDuel)

Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians Best Bets

Along with Jose Ramirez, Andres Gimenez has been a rock in the Guardians' lineup. Gimenez has hit safely in seven of his last nine games and is coming off a hitless performance on Tuesday night. He has gone over 1.5 total bases in five of those games and at +120, I like the value of his prop today.

MLB Picks for Kansas City Royals @ Cleveland Guardians

Andres Gimenez OVER 1.5 Total Bases +120 (@ BetRivers)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Royals ML +136 (@ DraftKings)

Brady Singer OVER 4.5 Ks +130 (@ FanDuel)

Andres Gimenez OVER 1.5 Total Bases +120 (@ BetRivers)

