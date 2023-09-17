MLB Picks: Expert MLB Picks for Sunday, Sept. 15

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks for Sunday, Sept. 15

We're getting close, very close. The playoff races have been epic to watch as they unfold before our eyes, but unfortunately several of these hard-fighting teams will be watching the postseason on the couch with the rest of us. The question is, "Who is going home?"

Los Angeles Dodgers (+110) @ Seattle Mariners (-130) | Over/Under 8.5

Much to my chagrin, the Seattle Mariners have cooled off considerably since the start of September. Of course, that insane hot streak they were riding wouldn't last forever, but the M's are now teetering on the border of the last Wild Card spot and missing the postseason altogether. Could you imagine? Being 5-10 in the most important month of the regular season is not exactly how you secure a playoff spot and build momentum for October. Seattle needs to recapture the magic, and they need to do it fast. The best way to start is with salvaging a win in the series they let slip through their fingertips against the Dodgers.

In today's showdown, Seattle will give the ball to Logan Gilbert a.k.a "Pennywise." If you have to ask me why I gave him that nickname, just watch the movie IT, and you'll see a striking resemblance. Anyway, the M's starting pitching has been great this series with George Kirby and Bryce Miller combining for 11.1 innings, three earned, and 11 punchies. Gilbert should continue that trend, even against a great lineup. Running four quality starts out of his last five tries, the Mariners need another big one from him tonight.

The Dodgers have yet to declare a starter for today's game, so I won't speculate on who I think it could be. Regardless of who takes the ball, the clear thing remains that the Mariners need to start hitting the ball and scoring some runs. Part of the reason they're offense has hit the skids a few times is because they don't capitalize with runners on. Leaving 7.02 runners on base per game (sixth worst) simply won't do.

Seattle had a chance to grab a big win on Saturday night, and capitalize on the fact that both Houston and Texas have each lost two in a row, but the Mermen decided to join them instead. Nonetheless, Seattle is firmly in the mix for the AL West crown, only 1.5 games back, but they are sitting behind Toronto for that final Wild Card spot. At the end of the day, the playoffs will come down to the final three series, which feature seven games against the Rangers and three against the Astros. Hold on to your seatbelts because it's about to be a bumpy ride.

I'm taking the Mariners to grab one and tighten up this AL playoff race.

Pick: Mariners money (DraftKings -130)