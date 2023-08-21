MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, Aug. 21

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, Aug. 21

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies -155 (DraftKings)

Aaron Nola will toe the rubber for the Phillies tonight and while some of his stats (4.58 ERA) have not been good, some others (1.15 WHIP) suggest he's still a solid pitcher to be on. His biggest issue this season has been allowing the long ball. He's given up 27 home runs, which ties a career-high. However, the other season he gave up 27 home runs he threw 202.1 innings and he's only up to 153.1 innings this season. Luckily for Nola, the Giants are in the bottom half of the league for wOBA (.310) and home runs (103) against right-handed pitching. Nola's numbers across the board have been much better at home this season (3.59 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 1.1 HR/9), and the Giants are using a bullpen committee approach to tonight's game, so the Phillies won't be facing any type of ace pitcher.

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna Over 0.5 Walks (-155 DraftKings)

I usually don't dip into the "walks" props, but I think today I'll make an exception considering the circumstances. Starter David Peterson cannot seem to find the plate as of late, and has issued 11 walks over his last three starts, only 10.1 innings. Acuna has been a patient leadoff batter against Peterson with five walks in only 20 plate appearances. This game is in Atlanta so hypothetically speaking Peterson shouldn't get much of a benefit of the ump calling strikes and Acuna will likely see five plate appearances (the Braves are penciled in for around six runs), so he'll have plenty of chances for the free pass to first.

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Corey Seager Over 0.5 Home Runs (+320 FanDuel), Adolis Garcia Over 0.5 Home Runs (+390 FanDuel)

I've tried taking the home run odds of two teammates in each of the last two weeks and both times at least one of the players has a long ball. I like this matchup for both players going against Slade Cecconi, who isn't considered an elite prospect. While he was playing in the hitter-friendly PCL, he had allowed 23 home runs in 103 innings at Triple-A Reno before getting called up. That's enough for me to back two of the Rangers tonight. If you're going to tail on these picks grab Garcia sooner than later; his odds on other sites is only +285, suggesting this number will only go up throughout the day.

