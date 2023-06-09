MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Props for Friday, June 9

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Friday, June 9

Season: 30-51 -38.19 units

Prior Article: 0-3 -3.3 units

Oakland Athletics at Milwaukee Brewers

I got burned on the single-game plays for the Pirates against the A's, but I will go back to the well again. Sam Moll is set as the opener, with the bulk reliever role going to Luis Medina who is 0-5, with a 8.19 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 26:14 K:BB and a whopping 10 home runs allowed in six games (five starts). He is also 0-5 in the first five, and that is where the value lies in this game.

Oakland is the worst F5 team on the road at 6-22-2 (-$1295), and the Brewers are about break-even at 14-11-3 at home F5. Adrian Houser is not putting fear in most hitters, but he has only allowed more than three earned runs in one start, and impressed against the Astros and Rays in recent starts.

MLB Best Bets for Athletics at Brewers

Brewers -0.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (FanDuel -142)

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants

Marcus Stroman has only allowed more than two earned runs in two starts out of 13. His F5 record is 7-2-4 (+$480), which is good for the seventh-most-profitable pitcher in baseball. The UNDER has been trending in the Cubs/Giants games also, with the Cubs 9-1 in their last 10 and 6-1 in the series.

As the game goes longer, Stroman has been better with a .150 and .125 batting average allowed second and third time through the lineup.

Stroman gets a huge park shift from Chicago to San Francisco, and the Giants are below average at 2.47 runs in the F5 at home. Now they get to face one of the toughest right-handed pitchers in the National League this year.

MLB Best Bets for Cubs at Giants

Marcus Stroman UNDER 2.5 earned runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -125)

Miami Marlins at Chicago White Sox

The Marlins are one of the biggest surprises in baseball (35-28), and also one of the hottest (six in a row, 8-2 last 10, 13-7 last 20). Eury Perez has pitched incredible for a 20-year-old rookie, with a 3-1 record, 2.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 24 innings.

The White Sox got off to a rough start, but have played better as of late (17-13 last 30). Dylan Cease still struggles with walks, especially at home (5.3 BB/9). His overall BB/9 of 4.24 is sixth worst out of all qualified starting pitchers. The numbers fall off a cliff when he gets to the second and third time through the lineup – 4.50 ERA second time; 9.49 ERA third time.

I will lean toward the better team and pitcher getting plus money on the road.

MLB Best Bets for Marlins at White Sox

Marlins ML for 1 unit (DraftKings +110)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap