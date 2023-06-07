MLB Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Mariners @ Padres for Wednesday, June 7

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks: Expert MLB Bets for

Mariners vs. Padres, June 7

A happy Wednesday to all as we dive into a full slate of MLB games. Narrowing down today's Game Focus was a difficult task as my list of likes was quite long, but that's a good problem to have. I had an excellent May, going a combined 8-7 between my Best Bets and Game Focus selections, good for +3.40 units, so I feel as though I'm "seeing the ball well" as we enter June. Speaking of seeing the ball well, I've identified a Wednesday contest that features many players who are seeing the ball well, both over their last few games and against today's starter. Let's dig in.

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres

Seattle took Game 1 of this short two-game series last night by a score of 4-1. During the Mariners' recent 4-6 stretch, pitching has been their Achilles heel, posting a bloated 6.27 ERA and getting outscored by 28 runs in those 10 games, giving up double-digit runs in half of them. Now, four of those games were against the powerful offenses of the Rangers and Yankees, so one could forgive some of that. At this point, nobody is mistaking the San Diego offense for the Rangers or Yankees and adding to that today is Padres batters have only two players with a combined 10 ABs against Mariners stud George Kirby. On the flip side, the Seattle bats are very familiar with San Diego starter Michael Wacha and they have largely hit him very hard. This combination makes for a very live dog and produces my first selection of this game on the Seattle ML. I will also be looking at Seattle on the RL as well, as I'm seeing it as high as +168 at FanDuel. I think the Mariners roll to a sweep in this one.

MLB Best Bet: Mariners ML (+100) @ PointsBet

Typically, this would be the spot where I would pick a total as I've learned multiple player props are tough to hit, but this matchup is just too juicy to not pick a couple of players I anticipate having big games: Teoscar Hernandez and Ty France. If only one of the two hit, we'll still make a profit, and I love that situation. Let's look at Hernandez first. Teo comes in blazing hot with a four-game hit streak and hits in eight of his last nine. He has two hits in three straight games and has crushed Wacha in his career to the tune of 6-for-10, with two dingers and six RBI in those ABs. My official selection is for Hernandez to stay hot and get 2+ hits yet again, but if your bankroll allows, I would not hesitate to put 1/4 or 1/2 unit plays on 1+ HR and/or 1+ RBI at + odds.

MLB Best Bet: Teoscar Hernandez 2+ Hits (+240) @ FanDuel

Finally, let's have a look at Ty France, who arguably comes in hotter than Hernandez. France has logged multiple hits in FIVE of his last NINE games, including three straight, and has absolutely destroyed Wacha in his career. France is 8-for-12 against Wacha, with four of those going for extra bases. He hasn't been the RBI machine one might expect given his place in the lineup, nor has he hit for much power this season, so I won't advise a play on those. However, I cannot ignore his recent penchant for hits or numbers against Wacha, particularly at favorable odds.



MLB Best Bet: Ty France 2+ Hits (+210) @ FanDuel

BONUS LEANS: These are unofficial leans but plays I think are worth looking into, depending on your bankroll. As I said, there is a LOT that stood out in this game, particularly with the Mariners' bats. Both Eugenio Suarez and AJ Pollock have a career OPS over 1 against Wacha in their careers, both have taken him deep, and both have racked up RBI against him. The downside is neither come in particularly hot, so while I would like their HR and RBI props for very small change, don't go crazy. The other player prop I like is George Kirby going over his K prop. Kirby has been fantastic on the road with four straight Quality Starts and hitting for six, six, two and seven strikeouts in those respective starts. As of this writing, I'm seeing an over 5.5 at +112 at FanDuel, which I think is outstanding value. Finally, if I had to make a play on the total, with all the projected offensive success for Seattle, I'd certainly lean to over 7.5 at the best plus money you can find.

