MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 15

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

There will be no shortage of action Monday with 15 games scheduled to be played across baseball. That leaves us with a bevy of options on PrizePicks. Let's discuss some that stand out amongst the crowd.

Ozzie Albies, ATL at HOU: More Than 0.5 Runs Scored

The Braves are averaging 6.5 runs over their first 14 games of the season. With Spencer Strider (elbow) out for the rest of the year, expect them to continue to rely heavily on their lineup to win games. Albies hits in an ideal spot within their lineup, batting behind Ronald Acuna and ahead of Austin Riley and Matt Olson. That, combined with his .383 wOBA, has enabled him to score 13 runs already.

The Braves are lined up to have another big night at the plate with Spencer Arrighetti set to start for the Astros. He wasn't great at Triple-A last year, posting a 4.64 ERA and a 5.36 FIP over 64 innings. In his first start in the majors last week, the he was touched up by the Royals for seven runs over three innings. Look for the Braves to score plenty of runs, and for Albies to cross home plate at least one time.

Marcell Ozuna, ATL at HOU: More Than 1.5 Total Bases

Ozuna has been the best hitter on the Braves in the early going. He has already mashed seven home runs and three doubles. His slugging percentage is a whopping .780, which has helped him record 21 RBI and 11 runs scored through 14 games.

Power has never been a problem for Ozuna. He had a .558 slugging percentage while launching 40 home runs last season. Given his current hot streak and the struggles of Arrighetti, more is the way to go here.

Bobby Witt, KC at CWS: More Than 1.5 Total Bases

Witt is off to a fantastic start, hitting .333 with a .460 wOBA. He has been making terrific contact, posting a 24.0 percent barrel rate and a 66.0 percent hard-hit rate. That has helped him produce a .697 slugging percentage.

In terms of this prop, Witt has recorded at least two total bases in 11 of his 16 games. Starting for the White Sox on Monday will be Nick Nastrini, who is making his debut in the big leagues. For his career, he has logged a total of just 26.2 innings at Triple-A. His minor league stats aren't all that impressive, including his 4.03 ERA and 4.47 FIP over 17 starts at Double-A last season in the Dodgers' organization. The stars could be aligning for Witt to have another productive night at the plate.

Mookie Betts, LAD vs. WAS: More Than 8.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

There are excellent stats galore when it comes to Betts' performance at the plate. Through his first 18 games, he has an 18.6 percent walk rate and just a 14.0 percent strikeout rate. His ISO checks in at .329 and he also has a .496 wOBA. With Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman hitting behind him, he has already scored 20 runs. The Dodgers have a deep lineup, in general, which has also enabled Betts to record 16 RBI.

Tasked with trying to slow down Betts and the Dodgers on Monday will be Mitchell Parker, who will be making his major-league debut. He spent most of last season at Double-A, where he finished with a 4.20 ERA and a 3.52 FIP. In total, he has logged 14.1 career innings at Triple-A. This is a big jump from essentially Double-A to facing the Dodgers. Expect Betts to thrive as the Dodgers hang a crooked number on the Nationals.

