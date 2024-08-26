MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, August 26

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Baseball begins the week with a busy slate Monday. There are a lot of options to sift through on PrizePicks, so let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting four that stand out.

Vladimir Guerrero, TOR at BOS: More Than 8.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

Guerrero produced another juicy stat line Sunday, going 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored, two RBI and two walks. Since the All-Star break, he is 52-for-126 (.413) with 13 home runs and 15 doubles. During that span, he used his 12.8 percent walk rate to produce a .497 OBP.

The Blue Jays and Red Sox will resume a suspended game Monday afternoon, then play this game in the evening. They have yet to name their starter for the evening game, as Nick Pivetta will now take the mound for the completion of the suspended game. They could turn to Cooper Criswell, who has a 1.34 WHIP and a mediocre 18.0 percent strikeout rate. This could also be mostly a bullpen game. With some combination of underwhelming options likely to take the mound for the Red Sox, Guerrero could have another monster night at the plate.

Rafael Devers, BOS vs. TOR: More Than 7.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

Starting for the Blue Jays will be Jose Berrios, who has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last five starts. Three of those four starts came at home, where he has a 3.92 FIP and a 1.08 WHIP this season. This outing will come on the road, where he has a 6.15 FIP and a 1.28 WHIP.

As we look to attack Berrios pitching on the road, this option for Devers is appealing. It's not a high fantasy score for him to hit, given that he has a .285 ISO and a .393 wOBA this season. He has been even better at home, where he has a .296 ISO and a .413 wOBA. His success at home should come as no surprise, given his career .232 ISO and .369 wOBA at Fenway Park.

Juan Soto, NYY at WAS: More Than 0.5 Walks

Soto's home run against the Rockies on Sunday started a streak of three consecutive home runs for the Yankees. His 37 home runs are already the highest mark of his career, and it's not even September. This is a player who has appeared in at least 150 games in each of the last four full seasons, so it's not as if poor health has limited his totals.

Despite Soto hitting in front of Aaron Judge, pitchers continue to be careful with him. He also has a terrific eye at the plate, which has helped him generate an 18.5 percent walk rate. For his career, he has an 18.9 percent walk rate. This is a great spot for him to draw at least one more walk, given that Nationals starter Mitchell Parker has issued at least two free passes in five of his last seven outings.

Michael Toglia, COL vs. MIA: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Toglia has hit for power since being called up from the minors, slugging 21 home runs over 85 games. He has struggled in terms of his batting average, but he has started to pick things up in that department by hitting 17-for-56 (.304) across his last 17 games. With his 17.2 percent barrel rate and 50.0 percent hard-hit rate, he can do plenty of damage with his home games coming at Coors Field.

Starting this game for the Marlins will be Edward Cabrera, who has struggled to the tune of a 5.65 ERA and a 5.40 FIP. One of his problems has been a lack of control that has left him with a 13.3 percent walk rate. Another area of concern has been him giving up 1.8 HR/9. With the power that Toglia has, more than is the way to go here.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.