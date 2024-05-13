MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 13

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

A packed slate across baseball Monday leaves us with a ton of options to sift through on PrizePicks. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting four that stand out amongst the crowd.

Shota Imanaga, CHC at ATL: Less Than 1.5 Walks Allowed

Imanaga has been incredible. He has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his seven starts, posting a 0.82 WHIP along the way. He is pitching deep into games, too, logging at least six innings in five of his outings. In each of his last three starts, he has recorded a least seven strikeouts.

One of the reasons why Imanaga has such a low WHIP is that he has walked a total of just five batters across 41.2 innings. He has walked more than one batter in just one of his starts. As dangerous as the Braves are, they have drawn the ninth-fewest walks in baseball. Less is the way to go here.

Manny Machado, SD vs. COL: More Than 6.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

It has been a disappointing season for Machado, who has a .133 ISO and a .288 wOBA. His strikeout rate sits at 23.6 percent, which is significantly higher than his career rate of 17.3 percent. On the bright side, he has an 11.6 percent barrel rate and a 50.0 percent hard-hit rate. That could mean that better days are on the horizon.

This is a great spot for Machado to get back on track with Dakota Hudson starting for the Rockies. He is not overpowering, posting a 15.4 percent strikeout rate for his career. This season, he has a 5.14 FIP and a staggering 1.79 WHIP. Machado could cruise past this hitter fantasy score line.

Xander Bogaerts, SD vs. COL: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Staying with the Padres facing Hudson, Bogaerts is another hitter to target. When Hudson faced the Padres earlier this season, he allowed six runs over 3.1 innings. In that game, Bogaerts went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. He launched a home run against the Dodgers on Sunday and has the potential to provide another juicy stat line Monday.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, TOR at BAL: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Kiner-Falefa brings very little power to the plate, posting a .086 ISO for his career. He has been a good addition for the Blue Jays, batting .277 through 39 games. It might be difficult for him to maintain that, though, given that he only has a 2.2 percent barrel rate and a 20.7 percent hard-hit rate.

Kiner-Falefa will be fighting an uphill battle when the Blue Jays face off against Corbin Burnes. Burnes has not allowed more than three runs in any of his eight starts this year. He has also given up just 34 hits over 47.2 innings. That's nothing new for him, given that he allowed just 141 hits over 193.2 innings last season. Given the lack of power that Kiner-Falefa has, it would likely take multiple hits for him to go over this line. That's a lot to ask against Burnes.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.