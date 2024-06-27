MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, June 27

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Thursday brings a limited slate consisting of nine games across baseball. Still, there are some appealing options to consider on PrizePicks. Here are four that stand out as having the potential to be profitable.

Gunnar Henderson, BAL vs. TEX: More Than 8.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Henderson hit another home run Wednesday, giving him a total of 26 for the season. Last year, he hit 28 home runs over 150 games, so he is well on his way to setting a new career high in the department. Not only is he hitting for a ton of power, but he has lowered his strikeout rate to 22.9 percent on his way to recording a .425 wOBA.

Trying to slow down Henderson will be Jon Gray, who has pitched well with his 3.03 ERA and 2.96 FIP. Most of his success has come against right-handed hitters, whom he has held to a .231 wOBA. However, lefties have a .351 wOBA against him. With how locked in Henderson is right now, more-than is the way to go here.

Chris Sale, ATL at CHI: Less Than 4.5 Hits Allowed

This is one of the games with an early start time. The Braves played a doubleheader Wednesday and will have a quick turnaround on the road against the White Sox. Working in their favor is that the White Sox have scored the fewest runs in baseball.

The White Sox also have the fewest hits in baseball, batting just .218 as a team. Sale already has been dominant this season, allowing just 65 hits across 86.2 innings. Don't expect the White Sox to be the team that solves him.

Trevor Rogers, MIA at PHI: More Than 1.5 Walks Allowed

Rogers has been healthy for the Marlins, but he hasn't pitched that well with his 4.90 ERA and 4.51 FIP. He has a 24.2 percent strikeout rate for his career, but that marked has dropped to 17.6 percent this year. He has also been a bit wild, generating a 9.4 percent walk rate. In his 15 starts, he issued at least two walks 10 times.

When Rogers faced the Phillies earlier this season, he issued two walks over 3.1 innings. The Phillies are one of the more selective teams in baseball, drawing the fourth-most walks. This is setting up nicely for Rogers to issue at least two more walks again.

Bryce Harper, PHI vs. MIA: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

With how poorly Rogers has performed, let's also target an option for one of the hitters on the Phillies. Harper is one of the hottest hitters in baseball right now, going 35-for-90 (.389) with a 1.199 OPS over his last 23 games. Although he doesn't have the platoon advantage in this matchup, he actually has a higher OPS against left-handed pitchers this season (1.003) than he does righties (.977).

