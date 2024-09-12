MLB DFS
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 12

Written by 
Mike Barner 
Updated on September 12, 2024 1:43PM EST

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

There are only eight games scheduled to be played across baseball Thursday, three of which have early start times. Among the evening slate of games, there aren't many starting pitchers to be excited about. With that in mind, let's highlight some of the top options to consider on PrizePicks.

Tyler O'Neill, BOS at NYY: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

O'Neill was the hero for the Red Sox on Wednesday, hitting a walk-off home run in the 10th inning. It marked his 30th home run of the season, although he only has 59 RBI. His .288 ISO is on pace to be the highest mark of his career, while his .377 wOBA is on pace to be his second-highest mark.

Nestor Cortes Jr. will start for the Yankees, which could provide a significant advantage for O'Neill. He has a .438 ISO and a .486 wOBA against left-handed pitchers this season. He has also been more productive on the road, posting a .411 wOBA away from Fenway Park.

Willy Adames, MIL at SF: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Adames is on a power surge, hitting eight home runs over his last 18 games. Not only does he have 30 home runs already, but he has also stolen 18 bases. Prior to this year, he had never stolen more than eight bases in a season during his career.

Adames has an opportunity to remain hot in a matchup against Hayden Birdsong. Across 52 innings, Birdsong has already allowed 10 home runs to go along with his 1.50 WHIP. The Brewers could score runs in bunches in this game, and Adames has the potential to be right in the thick of the action. 

Brice Turang, MIL at SF: More Than 0.5 Stolen Bases

Given an opportunity to be an everyday player for the Brewers, Turang has stolen 41 bases this season. What's even more impressive about that total is that he only has a .314 OBP. The downside to his game is that he doesn't have much power, posting just a .102 ISO.

This option is a PrizePicks Demon, meaning if it hits, it would increase your potential payment. This could be worth the risk. Turang not only has excellent speed, but Birdsong allows a lot of baserunners. He has been wild, registering a 15.0 percent walk rate. If he gives Turang a free pass, it could be off to the races.

Tyler Fitzgerald, SF vs. MIL: More Than 7.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

After going hitless in the first game of this series, Fitzgerald went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and one RBI on Wednesday. He has provided a significant boost to the Giants lineup, recording a .234 ISO and a .377 wOBA over 83 games. Not only has he hit for power, but he also has 17 stolen bases.

Starting this game for the Brewers will be Frankie Montas, who allowed five runs (four earned) over 4.2 innings in a previous start against the Giants. Montas has been able to stay healthy and make 26 starts for the Brewers, but he hasn't been good with his 4.69 ERA and 4.54 FIP. In what could be a high-scoring game, look for Fitzgerald to surpass this fantasy score.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mike Barner
Mike Barner
Mike started covering fantasy sports in 2007, joining RotoWire in 2010. In 2018, he was a finalist for the FSWA Basketball Writer of the Year award. Mike also won the 2022-23 FSGA NBA Experts Champions league. In addition to RotoWire, Mike has written for Sportsline, Sports Illustrated, DK Live, RealTime Fantasy Sports, Lineup Lab and KFFL.com.
