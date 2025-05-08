Reds vs Braves: Top MLB Prop Bets for May 8 Showdown

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks: Single Game Picks for Thursday, May 8

Our winning run came crashing to an end last week when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a 3-run homer in the 8th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays the lead, and the win. Although it was a losing day, I'm pleased the game script went as I envisioned, and I'm encouraged by Thursday's slate. Today's focus will take us down to the land of peaches and Coke with a game, line, and situation that really stood out.

MLB Single Game Picks Today: Cincinnati Reds @ Atlanta Braves Betting Preview

Pick #1 - Reds ML (+162 @ Caesars)

This should be an outstanding pitching matchup with Cincinnati's Nick Lodolo and Atlanta's Spencer Schwellenbach facing off. The value on Lodolo is attractive for a few reasons. One, he's coming off a rough outing, and he rarely has back-to-back clunkers. Two, Lodolo has fared much better away from Great American Ballpark this season. And three, Schwellenbach's recent form has not been stellar. The Braves' starter has given up 6, 2, 3, and 6 earned runs in his last four starts with a decreased strikeout rate. You have to love the value on Cincy.

Pick #2 - Reds/Braves UNDER 8 (-114 @ FanDuel)

There have been 4, 3, and 7 runs scored in the first three games of this series, and this might be the best pitching matchup of all of the installments. Schwellenbach has proven to be better than his recent struggles and neither offense is putting up a lot of runs. Plus, it is getaway day for both teams, a situation that lends itself to low-scoring results historically. I see Thursday's game as another quick and tidy pitcher's delight.

Pick #3 - Spencer Schwellenbach UNDER 5.5 Ks (+115 @ BetMGM)

Schwellenbach should be effective enough to maybe grind out a quality start, but as mentioned above, his strikeout numbers are trending down of late. Schwellenbach has gone over this number only once in his last five starts, and that was with six Ks across six innings in Arizona April 27. The Reds can be prone to the whiffs, but you have to like the value on this prop combined with recent form.

MLB Single Game Picks Recap