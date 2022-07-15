MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Friday, July 15

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Friday, July 15

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 3-3 (-0.65 RW Bucks)

Season Record: 118-113-2 (+20.8 RW Bucks)

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

If you watched the Rays/Red Sox series, you will know how offensively challenged the Red Sox lineup is right now. They are not 100 percent and they are terrible on the road. The total opened 8.5 and was quickly bet down to 8. This has a 5-2 game feel to it and I will look at the UNDER on the Red Sox team total. With the Yankees power at home, I don't trust a bet the game total.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Yankees

Red Sox UNDER 3.5 runs for 1.18 RW buck (FanDuel -118)

Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants

Sometimes things just jump off the page at first glance, and the Giants at home against an opposing ace pitcher screams UNDER to me immediately. But something else jumps off the page even more and that is the Giants as a home dog. This means the opposing pitcher must have really swung the pendulum on the money line and I looked at the totals when the Giants are underdogs at home. Sure enough, we get a pretty solid trend over the last 14 games (10-4 to the UNDER).

MLB Best Bets for Brewers at Giants

Brewers/Giants UNDER 7 runs for 1.04 RW buck (FanDuel -104)

Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays

We have a unique situation with the Royals' lineup being significantly weakened due to a number of players being ineligible to cross the Canadian border, and we have Zack Greinke against a strong Blue Jays lineup. I normally don't lay more than -1.5 runs, but the money line is -333, and run line is -192. I am looking at laying the -2.5 which is something I don't like to do, but in this spot everything lines up for the Blue Jays to put the wood to the Royals tonight especially coming off last night's loss. Toss in Alek Manoah's fantastic record as home when a heavy favorite and we have a solid play.

MLB Best Bets for Royals at Blue Jays

Blue Jays -2.5 runs for 1.12 RW buck (FanDuel -112)

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

I took Atlanta in this same spot last Friday and will look to do so again. They've won eight out of 10 from the Nationals this year including seven straight. The last three games were only by one run, which is something to keep in mind. The one constant since June 1st is that Atlanta just scores and does not stop. With Patrick Corbin on the mound, it's easy to like the OVER on the home team total. In his last five starts against Atlanta, Corbin is 0-5 with a 9.12 ERA. Yeah, that's pretty bad.

MLB Best Bets for Nationals at Braves

Braves over 5 runs for 1.15 RW buck (FanDuel -115)

