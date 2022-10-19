MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for October 19

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: ALCS and NLCS Best Bets for Wednesday, October 19

Last Article's Record: 2-2 -0.22 units

Season Record:209-195-5 +23.15 units

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

We got a great pitchers' duel between Zack Wheeler and Yu Darvish yesterday with just two solo home runs from the Phillies on the scoreboard. I think we get a few more runs today, especially on the Philly side, as Aaron Nola has only allowed 1 run (unearned) over his last 19.1 innings. Blake Snell looked awesome in his last start against the Dodgers, but his history of walks is not something I can get behind.

With only two games on the slate in the playoffs, I will start to dip my toes on some player props. While the home run props are sexy and payoff more, I am a fan of total bases and especially when you can get a solid left-handed batter against a right-handed pitcher (or vice versa). Juan Soto has a career .489 on-base percentage against Aaron Nola with an absurd 14 walks in 33 at-bats.

Nola has hit his posted strikeout prop in his last 6 starts and I keep seeing value on k props in the playoffs. He had 10 strikeouts against the Padres on June 24th.

MLB Best Bets for Phillies at Padres

Phillies ML for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +102)

Juan Soto OVER 1.5 total bases for 0.5 RW buck (FanDuel +140)

Rhys Hoskins OVER 1.5 total bases for 0.5 RW buck (FanDuel +145)

J.T. Realmuto OVER 1.5 total bases for 0.5 RW buck (FanDuel +145)

Aaron Nola OVER 5.5 strikeouts for 1 RW buck (FanDuel +100)

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

The Yankees are coming off a Game 5 ALDS series win against Cleveland and have no rest as they travel to Houston for Game 1 in the ALCS to face Justin Verlander. This is a smash spot for the Astros offense against Jameson Taillon. Taillon faced the Astros on June 23 at home and gave up 6 earned runs in 5.2 innings. I also like sprinkling a little bit here on a couple player props albeit the two best left-handed hitters against the righty with Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez. I can see one or both also going yard tonight.

MLB Best Bets for Yankees at Astros

Astros -1.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +110)

Astros OVER 3.5 runs for 1.4 RW buck (DraftKings -130)

Kyle Tucker OVER 1.5 total bases for 0.5 RW buck (DraftKings +135)

Yordan Alvarez OVER 1.5 total bases for 0.5 RW buck (FanDuel +125)

