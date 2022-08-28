MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Sunday, August 28

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks: MLB Bets and Player Props for Sunday, August 28

RotoWire.com's Walter Hand identifies his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 1-1-1, +1.15 units

Season Record: 63-69, -3.18 units

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins

Not much new happening with Urias, as he continues to be one of the better pitchers in the league and has a very good offense behind him. He's currently on a strong run, having allowed one earned run or less in six of his last seven starts (with the lone miss being a start in which he allowed just two runs). He's also gone six or more innings in six of his last seven starts, and has recorded the win in ten of his last twelve starts. While Marlins starter Edward Cabrera has been very sharp in his own right, it seems a good bet the Dodger offense can score a few runs today, leaving Urias in position pick up the win with his normal representative effort.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers at Marlins

Julio Urias to record a Win, -110

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies

I'm not a big Syndergaard fan, but there's a very nice angle that I've been tracking over the last few weeks and have had success with. Virtually every pitcher who has been facing the Pirates recently has been going over their strikeout total. I've been trying to cherry-pick it as much as possible (rather than playing it blindly) and passed yesterday at this same number with the low-strikeout Kyle Gibson, but even he went off for nine strikeouts last night. With Syndergaard pitching relatively deep into games recently, lasting six or more innings in his last three starts and seven in his last two, it seems likely he can get to five strikeouts today. Keep your eye on this angle moving forward, as it's been very useful to know about.

MLB Best Bets for Pirates at Phillies

Noah Syndergaard over 4.5 strikeouts, -110

Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals

Another "angle" that has been useful is simply fading Nationals starter Patrick Corbin, who has been awful this year. He actually produced one of his better efforts his last time out, allowing just two runs, but even then he allowed 11 baserunners over 5.1 innings. Prior to that, he had allowed four or more runs in seven consecutive starts while rarely going past five innings, which is why I prefer the first-half line. While Reds starter Nick Lodolo hasn't been great either, he's definitely capable of producing a good effort (which seems to happen roughly half the time), and this is one of the cheaper spots to fade Corbin that has come around in a while. Good value on the Reds today.

MLB Best Bets for Reds at Nationals

Cincinnati Reds F5 moneyline -118

Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros

I always like playing the Verlander win at short prices, because he pitches about as deep into games as anyone, lasting six or more innings in 10 consecutive starts, with seven or more innings in half of them. The Astros offense generally puts him in good position for the win by the time he leaves, with not much work left to do for the Astros solid bullpen. While Orioles starter Austin Voth hasn't been terrible, he's clearly no Verlander, and the chances of the Astros outscoring the Orioles today seem pretty high. Good value on the probable AL Cy Young winner.

MLB Best Bets for Orioles at Astros

Justin Verlander to record a Win, -110

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Julio Urias to record a win, -110

Noah Syndergaard over 4.5 strikeouts, -110

Cincinnati Reds F5 moneyline -118

Justin Verlander to record a win, -110

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available MLB player props, so we have an easy-to-use MLB odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.