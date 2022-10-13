MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Thursday, October 13

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Tonight: Free Expert MLB Bets for October 13

With the Yankees/Guardians game postponed due to rain, I will focus on the Astros/Mariners game, offering some additional bets.

Last Article's Record: 3-0 +3.14 units

Season Record: 205-186-5 +28.07 units

Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros

I went against Luis Castillo in Game 1 of the Wild Card round at Toronto and got burned, but I just can't ignore his home/road splits, including a 4.81 ERA, 1.43 WHIP in six starts away from home since August 1. The opposition in those 6 starts wasn't that great, with games in Kansas City, Oakland (twice), Cleveland, the Bronx and Anaheim. The Astros have scored 4.8 runs per game in their last 19 home games at home and have the league's second-best strikeout rate.

If Castillo gets into a situation where he can't strikeout batters and is allowing contact, the Astros can get to him. The Astros have averaged 6.7 strikeouts in the 19-game sample at home above. If you take 6.7 strikeouts per game and assume you Castillo pitches approximately 60 percent of the game (just over 5.1 innings), you get 4.02 projected strikeouts for the Seattle righty. Even if you give him an extra strikeout, he'll still go under this total, and that's assuming he pitches into the middle of the sixth inning. Castillo averaged 5.8 strikeouts in his six road starts since August 1.

MLB Best Bets for Mariners at Astros

Luis Castillo UNDER 5.5 strikeouts for 1.4 RW buck (FanDuel -140)

Astros OVER 3.5 runs for 1.14 RW buck (FanDuel -114)

Astros -0.5 runs F5 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +105)

