MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Thursday, Aug. 24

MLB Best Bets: Expert Bets & Props to Target for

Aug. 24

Thursday brings a heavy dose of day games across baseball. Let's focus on the five-game evening slate and highlight some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 24-25 (-6.42 units)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

This is a difficult spot for the Reds, who played a doubleheader against the Angels in Los Angeles on Wednesday. They did win both games, pushing their record to 36-27 on the road. Their bats might be in store for a quiet night, though, with Merrill Kelly set to start for the Diamondbacks. Kelly has given up three or fewer runs in 13 of his last 14 starts. He gave the Diamondbacks plenty of length, too, logging at least six innings 10 times during that span.

With Kelly pitching so well, let's attack a couple of player prop unders. Joey Votto has been struggling for the Reds, hitting 4-for-33 (.121) with just two runs scored and two RBI over his last 10 games. During that span, he had only one extra-base hit. Noelvi Marte has been quiet since being called up to the majors, going 2-for-12 over his three starts. He didn't provide a ton of power in the minors, hitting just three home runs over 39 games at Triple-A. Both Votto and Marte could be in line for quiet nights at the plate.

MLB Best Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Reds

Joey Votto under 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-135 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Noelvi Marte under 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-170 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics

Ken Waldichuk has bounced between the starting rotation and the bullpen for the Athletics. He has started six of his last seven outings, which helped him record at least five strikeouts six times. The one time that he failed to reach that threshold during that span, he just missed with four strikeouts against a Nationals team that has struck out the second-fewest times in baseball.

While Waldichuk has struggled to the tune of a 1.68 WHIP this season, he has shown that he can rack up strikeouts, even in short outings. In fact, he posted at least five strikeouts in each of his last four appearances in which he logged fewer than five innings. The White Sox have struck out the 10th-most times in baseball, which might help Waldichuk provide even more production in that department.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox vs. Athletics

Ken Waldichuk over 4.5 strikeouts (-155 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

