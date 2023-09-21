MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Thursday, Sept. 21

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets: Expert Bets & Props to Target for

Sept. 21

There are nine games scheduled to be played across baseball Thursday, leaving a bevy of wagers to sift through. As we try to help narrow down the field, here are three bets that stand out amongst the crowd.

Mike Barner's season record: 33-31 (-6.17 units)

Baseball fans in Massachusetts can now register at BetMGM using the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code to gain access to a first-bet bonus worth up to $1,000. BetMGM is one of several sportsbooks that accept credit card and is also one of the sportsbooks that accept PayPal.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

It has been an injury-plagued season for the Giants' starting rotation. Things haven't been any better lately with Alex Cobb (hip) recently landing on the IL. They have called back up Kyle Harrison, who made five previous starts with the team. Over 24.1 innings in the majors, he has given up 17 runs (14 earned) and seven home runs. He wasn't any better in the minors, recording a 4.66 ERA and a 5.16 FIP over 20 starts at Triple-A.

This is setting up as a great matchup for Mookie Betts with the struggling lefty on the mound. He has a staggering .394 ISO and a .461 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers this season. It also could help his case that this game will be played at home, where he has a .336 ISO and a .460 wOBA. For comparison, he has a .235 ISO and a .385 wOBA on the road. Look for Betts to have a big night at the plate.

MLB Best Bets for Dodgers vs. Giants

Mookie Betts over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-135 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code allows new customers to claim $150 in bonus bets when they place a $5 wager.

Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland Athletics

This is not an exciting game. However, that doesn't mean that we can't make money off it. The Tigers will send one of their best starters to the mound in Tarik Skubal. He has been excellent, recording a 3.25 ERA and an even better 2.28 FIP over his 13 starts. With at least seven strikeouts in each of his last six starts, he now has a 30.7 percent strikeout rate for the season. The Athletics have struck out the seventh-most times in baseball, so Skubal has plenty of upside in that department again.

Starting for the Athletics will be Luis Medina. He has been wild, producing an 11.8 percent walk rate. That has contributed to him issuing at least three walks in each of his last three outings. One hitter on the Tigers who has shown a good eye at the plate is Matt Vierling. He has drawn at least one walk in six of his last eight starts. For the season, he has an 8.1 percent walk rate. The over on his walk prop comes with plus odds, making it a risk worth taking.

MLB Best Bets for Athletics vs. Tigers

Tarik Skubal over 6.5 strikeouts (-148 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Matt Vierling over 0.5 walks (+150 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Mookie Betts over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-135 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Tarik Skubal over 6.5 strikeouts (-148 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Matt Vierling over 0.5 walks (+150 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

RotoWire has expert MLB picks to MLB player props to keep MLB bettors in the loop all season. Stay up to date and find the best prices using our latest MLB odds page.