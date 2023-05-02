MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Tuesday, May 2

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets: Expert Bets and Props to Target for May 2

There will be no shortage of betting opportunities Tuesday with 15 games on the schedule. With so many possibilities to wade through, let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some options that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 3-4 (-1.40 units)

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

Things have been ugly for the White Sox, who have an 8-21 record and are nine games behind the Twins in the AL Central standings. Their lineup has been hit hard by injuries, which has contributed to them recording the seventh-worst OPS in baseball. If there is a silver lining for them, it's that Tim Anderson (knee) is expected to make his return from the IL for this game. However, they have a difficult matchup against Joe Ryan, who has a 0.81 WHIP through five starts. Not only did he allow fewer than six hits in a game three times, but he allowed fewer than four hits in all three of those games. For his career, he has given up just 153 hits over 205.2 innings.

In addition to runs possibly being difficult for the White Sox to come by in this game, they might have a hard time holding down the Twins' lineup with Michael Kopech on the mound. He has a bloated 1.71 WHIP, while also allowing eight home runs over 25.2 innings. He has issued at least three walks in four of his five starts, while recording five or fewer strikeouts four times.

MLB Best Bets for Twins at White Sox

Twins over 4.5 runs (-140 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Joe Ryan under 5.5 hits allowed (-155 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals

When the Angels' lineup is healthy, they can score runs with the best of them. Mike Trout has been able to stay on the field in the early going, and even Anthony Rendon has appeared in 20 games. Their improved health situation has contributed to them scoring the eighth-most runs in baseball. What has also contributed to that ranking is the addition of Hunter Renfroe, who has seven home runs, 20 RBI and 20 runs scored over 28 games.

Things are lining up for them to have another scoring outburst in this matchup. Starting for the Cardinals will be Steven Matz, who has given up at least four runs in three of his five starts. He also didn't last more than 5.2 innings in any of his outings. After having been taken deep five times already, he has allowed 13 home runs over 74 innings since the beginning of last season. Look for the Angels to score plenty of runs in this game, with Trout leading the way. He has a .280 ISO and a .419 wOBA this season, which has helped him record at least two combined hits, runs and RBI in 16 of his 27 games.

MLB Best Bets for Angels at Cardinals

Angels over 4 runs (-110 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Mike Trout over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

