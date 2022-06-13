This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Player Props for Monday, June 13

RotoWire.com's Kevin Payne has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 4-0!

Season Record: 14-9

I'm big on transparency so let me recap on the 4-0 record from last time. Two of my bets were -125 or longer so they technically should have hit. Jon Gray got rained out but the under when he pitched the next day did in fact hit. So 14-9 looks great but I've admittedly won some of those when the odds have been in my favor. Let's take a look at tonight.

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

The Braves are favored in this game and the over/under total sits at 10 runs. Atlanta comes in on an 11-game winning streak and has hit five or more runs in seven of those contests. They'll face off against Josiah Gray who has a 7.14 ERA at home this season. Gray's issues at home have been the long ball (10 home runs) and too many walks (16) in only 29 innings.

MLB Expert Picks for Braves-Nationals

Atlanta Braves OVER 5 runs (-122)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles

I was spoiled last summer having the Blue Jays playing in Buffalo as their "home" field. This year, not so much. This line smells fishy to me; Manoah has gone over this mark only once in his last six starts. However, he hit this over in four of his first five starts and the Orioles are a decent matchup for him. Baltimore has struck out 22.7 percent of the time against right-handed pitching (league-average) but hasn't seen Manoah yet this season. Those matchups - a team facing a pitcher for the first time that season - typically favor the pitcher. I don't mind taking the Blue Jays to win although I'd go the -1.5 run route for -140 rather than them win outright for -280.

MLB Expert Picks for Blue Jays-Orioles

Alek Manoah OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-152)

San Francisco Giants vs. Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer (a ground ball pitcher) has given up six home runs in his last three starts (15.2 innings) and Pederson should be hitting cleanup tonight. He's gotten some extra rest over the weekend with the Giants facing lefties so he should be ready to play. Pederson's OPS for the season is up to .927 against right-handed pitching.

MLB Expert Picks for Giants-Royals

Joc Pederson OVER 2+ Bases (+125)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Atlanta Braves OVER 5. runs (-122)

Alek Manoah OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-152)

Joc Pederson OVER 2+ Bases (+125)

