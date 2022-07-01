This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Friday, July 1

Last Article's Record: 1-3 -2.07

Season Record:102-103-1 +17.22

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

With Bailey Falter as an opener, I looked at a F3 play on the Cardinals or over but the odds were too high and the options were limited. So the next option is F5 and that ended up being a great play on DraftKings with Cardinals over 2.5 runs at -110.

The implied team total for the Cardinals is 5.3 and would be 2.9 in the F5. The Cardinals have averaged 2.72 runs F5 on the season, but this is an optimal situation based on the park/pitcher/high total (9.5 for the game). I think we catch a bad number here and will look at an increased unit play.

MLB Best Bets for Cardinals at Phillies

Cardinals over 2.5 runs F5 for 2.2 RW bucks (DraftKings -110)

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals

Josiah Gray has already faced the Marlins three times this year with strikeout results of 10, 7, and 6. I like the improvement Gray has shown in the last month as he had four starts in June with a 1.13 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 10.5 K/9. I have had very few strikeout props this year, but with the sample size and improved performance; this is a great spot for an over on Gray's strikeout prop tonight.

MLB Best Bets for Marlins at Nationals

Josiah Gray over 5.5 strikeouts for 1.1 RW buck (BetMGM -110)

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds

The Reds are tanking again, going 3-7 in their last 10 and 6-14 in their last 20 while the Braves continue to roll, going 14-6 in their last 20 and 22-8 in their last 30. We get a huge mismatch in the pitching department as Max Fried has a 2.18 ERA in his last seven starts against Mike Minor with a 5.89 ERA in his last seven starts.

Right away, I wanted to look at either the Braves on the run line or Braves over F5 or for the game as the Braves are a whopping -275 road favorite with a 9.5 total. Minor gives up a ton of home runs and the Braves smash left-handed pitching with a .210 ISO tied with the Yankees for best in the majors. I looked at DraftKings because this is a similar type of play as the Cardinals, and was shocked to see a 3.5 F5 at +120. I would grab this number and run.

MLB Best Bets for Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds

Braves over 3.5 runs F5 for 2 RW bucks (DraftKings +120)

Braves -1.5 runs F5 for 1.02 RW bucks (FanDuel -102)

