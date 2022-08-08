MLB Picks Tonight: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Monday, August 8

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Tonight: MLB Expert Picks and Player Props for Monday, August 8

RotoWire.com's Kevin Payne has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

I apologize for the layoff. I took the family to visit the mouse in Orlando and desperately need some of these picks to hit before the credit card bill is due in a couple weeks.

We did good last time out, hitting the Rougned Odor RBI (+195) and Astros Team Runs Over 4.5 (-130). As the legendary Meatloaf said, "Two out of three ain't bad."

Let's get to work.

Last Article Record: 2-1

Season Record: 23-20

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles

There aren't a ton of games to choose from tonight, and this one has the loftiest over/under, falling at either 9.0 or 9.5 runs. Despite being the away team, the Blue Jays are a -160 favorite. Matt Chapman has the best history against Orioles starter Jordan Lyles, going 6-for-17 (.353) with three home runs and five RBI for his career. Typically when I'm looking for over 0.5 RBI numbers, I like going to DraftKings, where Chapman is +145. That's my pick and it's the best line looking across the board at other books.

MLB Player Props for Blue Jays at Orioles

Matt Chapman OVER 0.5 RBI (+145, DraftKings)

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs

The Nationals are a joke after trading away just about every good player they developed, had on the roster and didn't pay. The Phillies just torched them 31 runs over three games, and Washington will turn to the less-than-formidable Anibal Sanchez tonight. I like UNDER 16.5 outs (-120) for Sanchez, who has recorded more than 15 outs just once in four starts this season. Sanchez took the loss on all four occasions, which is not surprising given that he has allowed six long balls and walked at least two batters in each start.

MLB Best Bets for Nationals at Cubs

Anibal Sanchez Under 16.5 Outs (-120, DraftKings)

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

The Padres scored nine runs in their first game after bolstering their lineup, but they were limited to a meager seven runs over their last four contests. That trend should change tonight while back on their home field at Petco Park. Let's not forget, San Diego's lineup is arguably the best in baseball. There are lines for the team total runs at 4.5 at plus odds, but I'll be conservative here and back the four runs at -124. Alex Wood, the opposing pitcher, has a so-so ERA of 4.42 and the Padres have a bunch of hitters who handle lefties well.

MLB Best Bets for Padres at Giants

San Diego Padres OVER 4 Runs (-124, FanDuel)

