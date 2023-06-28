MLB Picks Tonight: Picks & Predictions for Brewers at Mets on Wednesday, June 28

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks for Mets vs Brewers on Wednesday, June 30

After a 2-0 day last Wednesday on Best Bets (with one rainout) I'm back on Game Focus duty for today. I'm going to remind everyone here to tread lightly with my Game Focus picks as I am 0-6 in my last two Game Focus articles. I think that is more of a fluke than anything, but I always encourage responsible money management and if you are looking to go big, I wouldn't tail me too closely. Today, I'm looking for winners at Citi Field in the 3rd of a four-game series between the Brewers and Mets.

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

With the series tied at 1-1, the Brewers send out Wade Miley to face the Mets' Kodai Senga. Today marks the first time Milwaukee batters will see Senga in their collective careers while Miley has fared very well against the New York lineup in his career, including a 6 IP, 0 ER performance against the Mets on April 4. Of late, the Mets haven't needed much help to struggle with a 3-7 record over their last 10 games and only 6 wins in their last 22. To my eyes, all signs point to a low-scoring affair which makes the under my top play for today's contest.

Game Focus Best Bet: Brewers at Mets UNDER 8.5 (+105) @ DraftKings

Press conferences and outside motivation is all fine and dandy, but their effects are often short-lived. Yes, perhaps the pressers from GM Billy Eppler and owner Steve Cohen may have motivated the Mets last night, but now I see Milwaukee as the team with motivation (and value) in today's game. The Brewers are off the loss with Max Scherzer looming as tomorrow's starter to close out the series. The Brewers need this game to ensure a road split and given Miley's aforementioned success against the Mets, I think they get it.

Game Focus Best Bet: Brewers ML (+130) @ DraftKings

I looked long and hard at Miley's K prop (over) as well as Senga's ER prop (over), but ultimately decided to go with the hot stick belonging to Milwaukee's William Contreras. Contreras is 10-40 with three doubles and a triple in his last 10 games and his total bases prop has excellent value. After being one of two Brewers with multiple hits yesterday, I'll back Contreras tonight as well.

Game Focus Best Bet: William Contreras total bases OVER 1.5 (+145) @ BetMGM

