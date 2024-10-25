This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB World Series Game 1 Best Bets: Expert MLB Picks for Friday, October 25

Year-to-Date Record : 183-181

Prior Article: 1-2 (-1.00 units)

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers

Current Odds

Moneyline : -122/Yankees +110

: -122/Yankees +110 Run Line : Dodgers -1.5 (+165)/Yankees +1.5 (-192)

: Dodgers -1.5 (+165)/Yankees +1.5 (-192) Over/Under: 8.5 (-112/+100)

Starting Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) vs. Jack Flaherty (Dodgers)

The World Series between the Yankees and Dodgers is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated of all times. Both heavyweight teams are loaded with star power on the biggest stage. Game 1 is in Los Angeles and comes with a heavy heart on the recent passing of Dodger great Fernando Valenzuela.

The Yankees come into Game 1 with a decided advantage in starting pitching with Cole over Flaherty. Both lineups are capable of putting up a boatload of runs, but we also have two fully rested pitching staffs, which I think impacts Game 1 the most.

The Dodgers were 56-31 at home, but the Yankees were 54-32 on the road. The Yankees were 80-45 against right-handed pitchers and the Dodgers were 67-49. These teams played a three-game series in June in New York – the Dodgers won it 2-1.

Cole has not been an underdog since September 27, 2023, so getting him at plus-money off more than full rest is great value.

Despite the rested pitching, I do not see both offenses being held in check, so I will look at the over as well. The total is already starting to move from 8.5 to 9.0 in most spots, so get in quickly.

MLB Picks for Yankees at Dodgers

Yankees ML for 1 Unit (+110 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 8.5 Runs for 1 Unit (-112 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

