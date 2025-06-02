Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

College Baseball Regionals Picks Today: Monday, June 2

This weekend has absolutely reached 'Exorcism' levels of insane with upsets left and right. We've seen a lot of hosts and top teams in the country go down, and there may be more. In terms of overall product within the game, it's been great. But betting it has been a challenge. We have SIX winner-take-all games on Monday that will tell us who moves on to the Super Regionals next week and who goes home.

With a lot of hosts/tops seeds on the ropes, the lines out have some big disparities in matchups where pitching is limited and overworked. So there will be opportunities to grab big dogs in what could be a lot of 50/50 contests.

Monday's Winner-Take-All Games: Betting Insights

Ole Miss vs Murray State

Murray State +240

What a regional we've seen down in Oxford. It's been one of the most entertaining sites in a weekend where there have been a lot of surprises. Murray State is at the top of the list in that department. The Racers began the weekend 2-0 with impressive wins against Ole Miss and Georgia Tech, two ranked teams. The offense has been even better than advertised, scoring 30 runs in their three games thus far.

As a team, they have four players with double-digit homers, which is a lot considering they're overall not a big power team (71 homers on the year). The hit tool is big (.304 avg) as five players are batting .300 or better. Overall it's a lineup that is well balanced with a lot of different production sources and are doing what needs to be done this time of year, catching fire.

The Ole Miss pitching hasn't been great this weekend, giving up 32 runs in four games. They've also used a ton of different arms, making their pitching arrangements a bit murky for Monday. There's no designation, so the handicap is a bit challenging, but Riley Maddox started for them on Friday and threw 70 pitches.

On a couple of days rest, I would think he's a candidate to get some innings, if not start, in an all-hands-on-deck approach. Regardless, I don't know if this Racers offense can be contained as they are relentless.

Murray State may honestly have an advantage on the mound as it wouldn't be a surprise to see them drag their Friday starter back out in Nic Schutte, even after throwing 119 pitches. This team is going all out to make the next round. Even on short rest, Schutte is an interesting look. Both teams will have to get creative and have somebody step up though.

This Rebels lineup has been raking all weekend. They scored 30 runs in just two games yesterday in their doubleheader. Their 121 homers have been their identity all year as the power button always gives them a chance to win.

I picked Ole Miss to win the region, but in a coin flip game with gassed pitching on both sides and two offenses that can score, it makes no sense that Murray State is +240. Absolutely none. If you feel more comfortable, you can get the Racers at +3.5 (-115 on DK), but this is a number we can't ignore. Also, the total at 16.5 seems a tad low for me as the ball has been flying out all weekend. Think the over is a solid look too.

Pick: Murray State ML +240 (DK)

