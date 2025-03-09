College Baseball Picks Today: Sunday March 9th

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

College Baseball Best Bets Today: Sunday, March 9th

Texas delivered in the inaugural team total article for the Rotowire faithful. DraftKings is usually the ring leader of college baseball lines coming out because God forbid another book takes it upon themselves to do their own homework with the traders that they pay. In any case, DK was unacceptably super late this weekend. Thus my article is a touch late on Sunday with not many options to give you, but I found something for the last game of the weekend.

Auburn Tigers Team Total 8.5 (Over: -125/Under:-105)

In this lopsided weekend of unplayable games, I figured let's go back to the well on the team total market. 12-3 Auburn has been scalding hot to start the year, but took a loss to Old Dominion on Saturday in a shootout. Now, the series is up for grabs, and with SEC play starting next weekend, the Tigers will want to head into that Battle Royale with some momentum.

The offense for this Tigers team was never the issue, even in their 27-26 (8-22 SEC) season a year ago. While the pitching looks improved early on, the lineup continues to rake. How about 131 runs, 22 Jimmy Jacks, a .327 average, a .971 OPS, and 24-29 on the bases for this Tigers team? Out of 11 weekend game they've had in 2025 coming into today, Auburn has scored nine or more runs in seven of them. Two other times they notched seven and eight runs respectively. In this series against ODU, they've tallied 19 runs so far against a pretty decent pitching staff.

The Monarchs are rolling with their third LHP of the rotation in Blake Morgan. The senior has gotten off to a rough start thus far with a 5.19 ERA and 12% walk rate. Though his 3.93 SIERA suggests he will regress to the mean, he's still leaving on over 76% left on base. This pitching staff has virtually emptied out the pen this weekend, which means if Auburn can get to Morgan early, it may be open season.

I thought about the over of 14 on the game, which is appealing considering Sundays are for the overs. However, I do like the Tigers starter today so I overruled it. Plus, if Auburn beats them 10-0 or 11-1, we're cooked on the total. Nine is a lot, but I love what I'm seeing from this offense, so I expect them to keep rolling.

Pick: Auburn Team Total O8.5 -125 (DK)

