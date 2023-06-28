The Hottest MLB Prospects to Watch in July

This article is part of our Imminent Arrivals series.

A reminder that this list is only players who still maintain rookie eligibility, and also only players who are still in the minors qualify.

With those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the Top 10 Hottest MLB prospects still in the minors who offer the potential for fantasy contributions in 2023.

All stats as of June 27

1. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, INF, Cincinnati Reds

2023 stats that matter: 219 AB, .329/.403/.639, 17 HR, 1 SB, 25 BB, 57 SO for Triple-A Louisville.

There have been a couple of blips for Encarnacion-Strand in his otherwise excellent 2023 campaign, but he's having legitimate struggles over the last few weeks. In his last 10 contests, the right-handed slugger is slashing just .179/.273/.206 with zero homers and a shaky 12:4 K:BB over 39 at-bats. While it's disappointing, it's far too small of sample to be truly concerned from a hitter who has put up those kind of numbers in the step below major-league action. Encarnacion-Strand needs to pick things up before he's given his first shot with the Reds, but there's no prospect with more upside in 2023 still in the minors than him.

2. Ronny Mauricio, INF, New York Mets

2023 stats that matter: 2966 AB, .311/.357/.517, 11 HR, 12 SB, 17 BB, 52 SO at Triple-A Syracuse.

I was somewhat tempted to move Mauricio into the top spot, just because the proximity matters and it's a little easier to picture him getting a call-up in the next few days than it is Encarnacion-Strand. While he did make a start at shortstop on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader, Mauricio continues to play mostly in left field and second base for Syracuse, and he's picked up multiple hits in his last two contests. The Mets continue to say that Mauricio isn't going to get called up until there's an everyday spot for him at the highest level, but with New York struggling to stay afloat, they could soon turn to the 22-year-old to see if he can provide a spark. It could be a win-win for the Mets and fantasy managers if/when that takes place.

3. Colton Cowser, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 186 AB, .323/.451/.527, 9 HR, 6 SB, 43 BB, 56 SO for Triple-A Norfolk.

The Orioles have been aggressive in adding prospects to the major-league roster in 2023, and Jordan Westburg was the latest member of this list – along with Cleveland's Gavin Williams – to make their debut. There's no guarantee Cowser is next (even if Cowser is a better prospect than Westburg in this writer's humble estimation) in large part because the outfield doesn't appear to have any openings at this very moment. That being said, he's a 23-year-old who has plus tools across the board, and he's ripped up pitching in the International League as you can see from the numbers listed above. He's a must add as soon as he receives a promotion, and fantasy managers who have some roster flexibility wouldn't be out of their mind to add him in redraft formats.

4.AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP, Atlanta

2023 stats that matter: 7 G, 33 IP, 1.09 ERA, 1 HR allowed, 12 BB, 45 SO for High-A Rome; Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett; 4 G, 16.2 IP, 4.32 ERA, 5 HR allowed, 6 BB, 15 SO for Atlanta.

Smith-Shawver was sent down to Triple-A by Atlanta earlier in the week, and there were a lot of factors that went into the decision, including some inconsistent performance on the mound. There's still an awful lot to like about the right-hander in both the short and long-term, as he's a hurler with two swing-and-miss pitches in his fastball and slider, along with an improving curve and change. The concern is Atlanta has some other arms available and the team is likely to be protective of Smith-Shawver as a 20-year-old who has never thrown more than 75 innings. Still, he's a player I'd be looking to add when/if Atlanta decides to give him another shot in 2023.

5. Brandon Pfaadt, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

2023 stats that matter: 10 G, 51 IP, 3.53 ERA, 10 HR allowed, 11 BB, 58 SO for Triple-A Reno; 5 G, 23.2 IP, 8.37 ERA, 8 HR allowed 8 BB, 18 SO for Arizona.

Pfaadt's time with the Diamondbacks was unsuccessful to say the least, as he struggled to keep the ball in the park and limit self-inflicted damage. He also had some bumps after being moved down to Triple-A, but he's been exceptional as of late, including seven innings of one-run baseball against Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. Pfaadt is still widely considered one of the best pitching prospects in baseball, with the ability to throw four pitches for strikes and three of those offerings – his fastball, slider and change – getting plus grades. Arizona should turn to Pfaadt in the coming weeks (if not sooner), and there's still reason for optimism in his right-handed arm.

6. Oscar Colas, OF, Chicago White Sox

2023 stats that matter: 168 AB, .292/.365/.458, 1 HR, 2 SB, 14 BB, 27 SO for Triple-A Charlotte; 76 AB, .211/.265/.276, 1 HR, 2 SB, 5 BB, 20 SO for Chicago (AL).

Now that's more like it. Colas has struggled to drive the baseball all year be it in the minors or with the White Sox, but he's homered three times in his last two games while seeing his slugging percentage jump up over 50 points from last week's update. He's also picked up multiple hits in three of his last five games, and he's reminding folks why so many were so high on his potential contributions coming into the 2023 campaign. Colas isn't a future star, but it'd be foolish to give up on him based on a half a year. He should get another chance to help fantasy rosters in the coming weeks, and those looking for outfield help should give him another shot.

7. Owen White, RHP, Texas Rangers

2023 stats that matter: 13 G, 61.1 IP, 3.52 ERA, 6 HR allowed, 26 BB, 52 SO at Double-A Frisco; 1 G, 2 IP, 13.50 ERA, 1 HR allowed, 1 BB, 2 SO for Texas.

White made his first-ever start in Triple-A on Friday, and he allowed just one hit while striking out four over five innings against Triple-A Sacramento. The right-hander also walked three, so it was more of a solid start than a spectacular one. White is a 23-year-old who shows four pitches that can miss bats. And while it wasn't the case on Friday, he generally limits self-inflicted damage with all four offerings usually landing for strikes. Texas is in prime position to win the AL West in 2023 even with some injuries to their pitching staff, and it does seem likely he'll be making starts for ther Rangers before the end of the summer. There's reason for fantasy optimism with White in the long and short-term.

8. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays

2023 stats that matter: 233 AB, .245/.353/.455, 10 HR, 1 SB, 39 BB, 59 SO for Triple-A Durham.

Oh dear. Manzardo is really struggling at the plate right now, and struggling is quite the understatement. He's gone hitless over his last four games, which obviously isn't ideal but it's even more concerning that over his last 10 contests Manzardo is slashing .105/.244/.158 with just two extra-base hits over those 38 at-bats. For a player whose value stems entirely from his ability to get on base and hit homers, that's far from ideal, and it's not exactly like the Rays are hurting for help right now, either. Manzardo still has the chops to be a fantasy contributor in 2023, but to say he needs to turn things around is, well, yeah, an understatement.

9. Sal Frelick, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

2023 stats that matter: 95 AB, .353/.349/.368, 1 HR, 6 SB, 13 BB, 15 SO for Triple-A Nashville.

Frelick is back in action after missing close to six weeks while recovering from surgery to repair a torn UCL in his thumb, but the results have been mixed at best; somewhat understandable given the layoff. The 2021 first-round selection has a chance to be a demon on the bases with plus-plus speed, and his swing path suggests he should be able to hit for a high average at the highest level. Frelick appeared to be on the precipice of a call-up to begin the 2023 season, and his ability to potentially contribute in multiple categories when healthy makes him someone fantasy managers have to monitor over the second half of the year.

10. Colt Keith, INF, Detroit Tigers

2023 stats that matter: 246 AB, .325/.391/.585, 14 HR, 2 SB, 25 BB, 63 SO at Double-A Erie.

Keith will be making his debut with Triple-A Toledo this week, and as you can see from the stats above, it's justified. A fifth-round pick out of Arizona State in 2020 – the same year they took fellow Sun Devil Spencer Torkelson with the first-overall selection – Keith has a chance to hit for both average and power from the left side, and he's a 21-year-old who shows a quality, assertive approach at the plate. He won't help in the steals category and there's some concern he may need to move across the diamond, but for now, Keith will be given every chance to handle the hot corner. Detroit will likely wait a few weeks at least before doing so, but if Keith handles Triple-A pitching the way he did the Eastern League, he has a chance to help the Tigers and fantasy managers in 2023.

Also considered: Kyle Harrison, LHP, San Francisco Giants; Marcelo Mayer, SS, Boston Red Sox; Endy Rodriguez, C, Pittsburgh Pirates; Brayan Rocchio, INF, Cleveland Guardians, Tyler Soderstrom, C/1B, Oakland Athletics