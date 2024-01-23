The Z Files: Surveying 2024 Park Factors

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

The assumption is the quality of the hitters and pitchers on the team that calls the park home is the dominant factor, and the quality of opponents (and the aggregate factors of their parks) is neutral. This is an extreme example, but let's

Depending on the metric, games can replace at-bats. A neutral venue is indicated by a factor of 100. Anything over 100 means the venue produces more of the stat than a neutral setting, with a number below 100 showing the venue suppresses the stat. A park with a 105 home run factor is good for hitters, but bad for pitchers. On the other hand, a 105 for strikeouts is bad for hitters and good for pitchers.

While there is some intriguing work being done to generate park factors using next level data, most are calculated the old-fashioned way. Here is an example, using home runs.

Let's start with the evil part. Park factors are not perfect. They don't flesh out all bias. Not all players are affected the same. However, we're still better off using them, hence the necessary aspect.

Every few years I like to refresh what I like to call, "Park Factors, a Necessary Evil." With the expected impending slew of transactions (fingers crossed), this seems like a great time to review the topic.

Every few years I like to refresh what I like to call, "Park Factors, a Necessary Evil." With the expected impending slew of transactions (fingers crossed), this seems like a great time to review the topic.

Let's start with the evil part. Park factors are not perfect. They don't flesh out all bias. Not all players are affected the same. However, we're still better off using them, hence the necessary aspect.

While there is some intriguing work being done to generate park factors using next level data, most are calculated the old-fashioned way. Here is an example, using home runs.

100 x ((Home Hit HR + Home Pitch HR allowed)/(Home Total Batters AB+ Home Total Pitchers AB))/((Away Hit HR + Away Pitch HR allowed)/(Away Total Batters AB+ Away Total Pitchers AB))

Depending on the metric, games can replace at-bats. A neutral venue is indicated by a factor of 100. Anything over 100 means the venue produces more of the stat than a neutral setting, with a number below 100 showing the venue suppresses the stat. A park with a 105 home run factor is good for hitters, but bad for pitchers. On the other hand, a 105 for strikeouts is bad for hitters and good for pitchers.

The assumption is the quality of the hitters and pitchers on the team that calls the park home is the dominant factor, and the quality of opponents (and the aggregate factors of their parks) is neutral. This is an extreme example, but let's say the Red Sox lineup had a bunch of left-handed batters adept at pulling the ball down the line. With the quirky dimensions, Boston would clink a lot more balls off the Pesky Pole than the visiting teams, and since parks outside of Fenway Park are deeper down the line, the formula would deem Fenway Park favorable for lefty swingers. As will soon be shown, the deepest right field in MLB actually dampens left-handed power. Again, this is hyperbole, but there may be certain characteristics of a team's lineup or rotation that could skew the indices.

To help account for this, and variance in general, park factors are most often presented as a three-year average. In the instances where a venue is renovated, only the seasons with the new dimensions are included, rendering those factors even more suspect than usual.

Something to keep in mind when using park factors is they are most effective in a larger sample, such as a season-long projection to fuel draft rankings. This is not to say they should be ignored when setting lineups in daily leagues, DFS or betting. However, there are more relevant considerations in a one-game sample.

With that in mind, something I do for projection purposes is to calculate what I call composite park factors. This is really only apropos when looking at the entire season. Instead of assuming the opponent's venues are neutral in the aggregate, I calculate the park factor as a weighted average based on the team's schedule. Once the season begins and the team plays road games, the aggregate factor changes (but that's what Excel is for).

The reality is the aggregate of most away venues is neutral, or close to it. Even so, there are some differences, so I take the time to get the composite factors, which will soon be presented.

Earlier, a strikeout factor was mentioned. Whenever I discuss this subject, I'm asked to explain how strikeouts and walks can be different among the various parks. There are a few factors, including foul territory, the batter's eye and atmospheric conditions affecting pitch movement.

A common misperception is a homer-friendly park is a run-friendly park and a venue suppressing homers is good for pitchers. While this is sometimes true, it often is not.

There are several reasons a park can be favorable for home runs. Sometimes it's the dimensions. Other times it is altitude. Temperature, humidity and wind also play a part.

Smaller venues have less area to cover, reducing the number of hits. As such, parks boosting homers are thought to boost runs, but they may not.

Larger parks have a lot more acreage. Outfielders need to play deeper, so some weakly hit fly balls fall in. Bigger parks also yield more extra-base hits. It may be harder to clear the fence in some of these yards, but there are more hits, extending innings.

Some larger parks are also favorable for home runs, with Coors Field being the best example. The reason Coors Field is such a great hitting venue (and poor pitcher's park) is hits and homers are embellished, hits more so.

Some parks are advantageous for hitters from one side of the plate, but detrimental from the other side. Camden Yards is a prime example. After the left field fences were pushed back prior to the 2022 season, the venue has squashed righty power, but remains beneficial for lefties. As such, it's best to look at hitter's factors determined by handedness. Pitching factors aren't parsed in that nature.

With that as a backdrop, what follows are the park factors I am using for 2024 projections. Keep in mind they are composite factors, so if they appear different than you may find elsewhere, those are likely specific to the venue. Sources may also compute their three-year average in a different manner.

Each table is sortable, and color coded. This key is applied to pitchers and hitters:

DARK BLUE : Best

: Best LIGHT BLUE : Good

Good WHITE : Neutral

: Neutral YELLOW : Bad

Bad ORANGE: Terrible

Park Factors for Pitchers

Team (Venue) Runs Hits Home Runs Strikeouts Walks 1 Angels (Angels Stadium) 101 99 108 103 101 2 Astros (Minute Maid Park) 98 99 100 102 101 3 Athletics (Oakland Coliseum) 96 97 91 101 100 4 Blue Jays (Rogers Centre) 100 99 104 100 100 5 Atlanta (Truist Park) 102 100 101 104 99 6 Brewers (American Family Field) 101 99 106 104 104 7 Cardinals (Busch Stadium) 98 100 96 98 96 8 Cubs (Wrigley Field) 101 101 103 100 99 9 Diamondbacks (Chase Field) 100 102 89 99 97 10 Dodgers (Dodgers Stadium) 99 100 112 102 96 11 Giants (Oracle Park) 97 100 91 99 98 12 Guardians (Progressive Field) 97 99 97 101 103 13 Mariners (T-Mobile Park) 94 95 100 104 98 14 Marlins (LoanDepot Park) 100 101 97 100 99 15 Mets (Citi Field) 94 97 97 103 105 16 Nationals (Nationals Park 100 99 102 98 98 17 Orioles (Camden Yards) 97 100 95 98 98 18 Padres (Petco Park) 95 98 98 102 99 19 Phillies (Citizens Bank Park) 100 99 105 102 100 20 Pirates (PNC Park) 102 101 92 96 101 21 Rangers (Globe Life Field) 102 100 109 99 101 22 Rays (Tropicana Field) 95 97 98 104 101 23 Red Sox (Fenway Park) 107 105 102 97 101 24 Reds (Great American Ballpark) 107 102 118 101 102 25 Rockies (Coors Field) 117 107 108 93 97 26 Royals (Kauffman Stadium) 105 104 93 94 101 27 Tigers (Comerica Park) 100 100 92 97 104 28 Twins (Target Field) 99 100 98 100 103 29 White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) 102 99 109 99 103 30 Yankees (Yankee Stadium) 100 99 108 101 101

Park Factors for Left Handed Batters

Team (Venue) Runs Hits Home Run Strikeouts Walks 1 Diamondbacks (Chase Field) 100 102 91 98 98 2 Atlanta (Truist Park) 102 101 101 105 97 3 Orioles (Camden Yards) 97 100 104 99 95 4 Red Sox (Fenway Park) 107 106 97 93 102 5 Cubs (Wrigley Field) 101 103 104 100 98 6 White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) 102 99 115 102 104 7 Reds (Great American Ballpark) 106 101 122 100 98 8 Guardians (Progressive Field) 104 101 108 103 102 9 Rockies (Coors Field) 117 105 101 94 94 10 Tigers (Comerica Park) 100 98 87 99 107 11 Astros (Minute Maid Park) 98 100 98 102 96 12 Royals (Kauffman Stadium) 105 101 91 94 105 13 Angels (Angels Stadium) 101 98 109 103 99 14 Dodgers (Dodgers Stadium) 99 99 109 100 94 15 Marlins (LoanDepot Park) 101 101 102 100 100 16 Brewers (American Family Field) 101 98 112 104 106 17 Twins (Target Field) 99 100 106 102 107 18 Mets (Citi Field) 94 98 101 105 108 19 Yankees (Yankee Stadium) 99 97 115 102 105 20 Athletics (Oakland Coliseum) 95 97 95 100 99 21 Phillies (Citizens Bank Park) 100 99 105 102 102 22 Pirates (PNC Park) 102 102 97 94 102 23 Padres (Petco Park) 95 99 99 102 98 24 Mariners (T-Mobile Park) 97 98 93 100 99 25 Giants (Oracle Park) 97 100 91 99 97 26 Cardinals (Busch Stadium) 98 99 96 98 92 27 Rays (Tropicana Field) 95 96 97 106 99 28 Rangers (Globe Life Field) 102 101 115 99 101 29 Blue Jays (Rogers Centre) 101 99 98 101 105 30 Nationals (Nationals Park 100 101 101 96 98

Park Factors for Right Handed Batters

Team (Venue) Runs Hits Home Run Strikeouts Walks 1 Diamondbacks (Chase Field) 100 102 88 101 96 2 Atlanta (Truist Park) 102 99 100 103 101 3 Orioles (Camden Yards) 97 100 88 97 101 4 Red Sox (Fenway Park) 107 103 104 99 99 5 Cubs (Wrigley Field) 101 100 102 100 99 6 White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) 102 99 107 97 102 7 Reds (Great American Ballpark) 106 102 114 100 104 8 Guardians (Progressive Field) 104 100 95 100 104 9 Rockies (Coors Field) 117 108 113 93 100 10 Tigers (Comerica Park) 100 100 95 96 101 11 Astros (Minute Maid Park) 98 98 102 102 103 12 Royals (Kauffman Stadium) 105 104 95 93 97 13 Angels (Angels Stadium) 101 99 107 102 102 14 Dodgers (Dodgers Stadium) 99 100 114 103 98 15 Marlins (LoanDepot Park) 101 100 94 100 99 16 Brewers (American Family Field) 101 100 103 104 103 17 Twins (Target Field) 99 100 95 99 100 18 Mets (Citi Field) 94 96 94 102 102 19 Yankees (Yankee Stadium) 99 99 104 101 100 20 Athletics (Oakland Coliseum) 95 97 88 100 101 21 Phillies (Citizens Bank Park) 100 99 105 101 98 22 Pirates (PNC Park) 102 101 90 98 100 23 Padres (Petco Park) 95 98 99 103 101 24 Mariners (T-Mobile Park) 97 100 93 103 100 25 Giants (Oracle Park) 97 101 93 99 99 26 Cardinals (Busch Stadium) 98 99 96 97 99 27 Rays (Tropicana Field) 95 97 100 103 103 28 Rangers (Globe Life Field) 102 99 106 100 100 29 Blue Jays (Rogers Centre) 101 99 106 100 98 30 Nationals (Nationals Park 100 98 102 100 98

Park Factors for Switch Hitters

Team (Venue) Runs Hits Home Run Strikeouts Walks 1 Diamondbacks (Chase Field) 100 102 90 99 98 2 Atlanta (Truist Park) 102 101 101 105 98 3 Orioles (Camden Yards) 97 100 100 98 97 4 Red Sox (Fenway Park) 107 105 99 95 101 5 Cubs (Wrigley Field) 101 102 104 100 99 6 White Sox (Guaranteed Rate Field) 102 99 113 101 103 7 Reds (Great American Ballpark) 106 102 119 100 101 8 Guardians (Progressive Field) 104 99 99 101 103 9 Rockies (Coors Field) 117 106 105 94 96 10 Tigers (Comerica Park) 100 99 89 98 106 11 Astros (Minute Maid Park) 98 99 99 102 98 12 Royals (Kauffman Stadium) 105 102 92 94 103 13 Angels (Angels Stadium) 101 98 109 102 100 14 Dodgers (Dodgers Stadium) 99 100 111 101 95 15 Marlins (LoanDepot Park) 101 101 99 100 99 16 Brewers (American Family Field) 101 99 109 104 105 17 Twins (Target Field) 99 100 103 101 105 18 Mets (Citi Field) 94 98 99 104 107 19 Yankees (Yankee Stadium) 99 97 112 101 103 20 Athletics (Oakland Coliseum) 95 97 93 100 100 21 Phillies (Citizens Bank Park) 100 99 105 102 101 22 Pirates (PNC Park) 102 102 95 95 102 23 Padres (Petco Park) 95 98 99 102 98 24 Mariners (T-Mobile Park) 97 99 93 101 99 25 Giants (Oracle Park) 97 100 91 99 97 26 Cardinals (Busch Stadium) 98 99 96 98 94 27 Rays (Tropicana Field) 95 97 98 105 100 28 Rangers (Globe Life Field) 102 101 113 99 101 29 Blue Jays (Rogers Centre) 101 99 101 101 103 30 Nationals (Nationals Park 100 100 102 97 98

OBSERVATIONS