This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 12: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 1-3 (-1.45 units)

Season 65-66-1 (-2.89 units)

Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Before locking in your MLB bets Thursday, be sure to check out these key betting trends.

Overall View of the slate - 8 game slate with mostly afternoon games and lower totals, but high moneylines.

Road Favorites - Giants -220 at Rockies, Tigers -190 at Orioles

Home Favorites (Largest) - Astros -225 vs White Sox, Mets -220 vs Nationals, Cubs -200 vs Pirates

Totals - Giants/Rockies 11.0, Astros/White Sox 7,5, Cubs/Pirates 7.5, Cardinals/Brewers 7.5

MLB Line Movement

Nationals -13, Giants -26, Cubs -26, White Sox -30

Bullpen Rankings (updated 6/10/25)

Top 10 (Twins, Astros, Mets, Padres, Red Sox, Dodgers, Guardians, Blue Jays, Giants, Rangers). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 10 (Angels, Dbacks, Rockies, A's, Marlins, Nationals, Mariners, Orioles, White Sox). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet these teams, only focus on first 5 inning lines.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Chicago Cubs Betting Insights

I usually do not take underdogs on the run line, but this is a case of a short slate and some great value on LHP Andrew Heaney and the Pirates, even with the southpaw having left his last start with cramping in his calf. Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon does not deserve to be a -200 favorite, and the Pirates have been playing better baseball as of late. (Pirates are 12-8 last 20, Cubs are 13-7)

The weather is also a factor in this game with temperatures in the low 60s and wind blowing in from left field. We also get a total of 7.5 runs which makes our +1.5 runs worth more. I can see this being 4-3 in favor of either team. The only thing preventing me from taking the Pirates on the moneyline is their 9-22 record on the road.

MLB Best Bets: Pirates +1.5 runs for 1 unit (Fanduel -125)

Detroit Tigers vs Baltimore Orioles Best Bets and Predictions

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal is the best pitcher in the American League, and right there with Pirates RHP Paul Skenes as the best in the majors, so you have to look at him every time he pitches, especially on a short slate.

Getting Skubal on the run line at close to even-money is great value against an Orioles team that has been one of the worst against left-handed pitching (4-14).

Skubal faced the Orioles on April 27th and pitched a gem with 11 strikeouts in six scoreless innings with no walks. He'll go up against LHP Keegan Akin, who serves as Thursday's opener for Baltimore, as RHP Dean Kremer is expected to serve as a bulk reliever.

MLB Best Bets: Tigers -1.5 runs for 1 unit (Bet365 -105)

San Franscisco Giants vs Colorado Rockies Best Bets and Predictions

The average score in the last 30 Rockies home games has been 7.8-3.7 in favor of the road team. (4.1 run differential).

Taking the money line is not an option and neither is laying -1.5 runs at -144, but if you look at laying -2.5 runs (-103), realize that this has only cashed in 16 out of 30 home games. It is not as much of a slam dunk as it looks.

There are several things that check the box for me in laying the -2.5 runs

Giants RHP Hayden Birdsong has history at Coors Field with a July 21st, 2024 start which he went six innings with 12 strikeouts and a walk.

Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball, especially at home.

The Giants are hot going 8-2 in their last 10; the Rockies are 3-7.

MLB Best Bets: Giants -2.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -103)

MLB Picks Today Recap