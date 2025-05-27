MLB Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27

Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27

Written by 
Mike Barner 
Published on May 27, 2025
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for May 27: Expert Picks & Insights

Every team in baseball is set to take the diamond Tuesday, leaving a ton of player props to sift through. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting three player props that stand out among the crowd.

Mike Barner's season record: 27-10 (+11.74 units)

Use the best sportsbook promos from the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Today

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels Betting Picks

  • Aaron Judge over 0.5 walks (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Judge is having a season for the ages. He is currently batting .398 with 18 home runs, 47 RBI and 51 runs scored. It's not even June and he is already on the cusp of 20 home runs and 50 RBI. His strikeout rate is just 15.0 percent, while his barrel rate is 23.2 percent and his hard-hit rate is 55.6 percent.

With Judge doing so much damage at the plate, teams are being cautious with him. The Angels walked him two times Monday. He has drawn at least one walk in nine of his last 13 games. The Angels will start LHP Tyler Anderson in this game, and he has a 5.15 xFIP that indicates he hasn't pitched as well as his 3.60 ERA indicates. His walk rate sits at 9.8 percent, putting him on pace for this third straight season with a walk rate of at least 9.5 percent. Look for him to be very cautious with Judge, especially if Judge has runners on base ahead of him.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Picks

  • Pete Crow-Armstrong over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit
  • Nico Hoerner to hit a single (-140) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Rockies RHP German Marquez is coming off a good start for the Rockies in which he allowed two runs (one earned) over seven innings against the Phillies. Even with that outing in hand, he has a 7.66 ERA and 5.13 xFIP this season. He's not fooling many hitters, posting an 11.9 percent strikeout rate to go along with his 8.2 percent walk rate.

The Cubs have the potential to score plenty of runs in this matchup. In the thick of the action could be Crow-Armstrong, who is off to a great start with his .372 wOBA and .285 ISO. Against right-handed pitchers, he has a .408 wOBA and a .310 ISO.

Another player to target for this matchup is Hoerner, who is still searching for his first home run of the season. For his career, he only has a .101 ISO. However, he is a good contact hitter. He has just a 7.9 percent strikeout rate this season, which has helped him bat .293. Of his 58 hits this season, 43 of them have been singles. Considering how much Marquez pitches to contact, Hoerner has a favorable opportunity to come out of this matchup with at least one more single.

Check in on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap

  • Aaron Judge over 0.5 walks (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit
  • Pete Crow-Armstrong over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit
  • Nico Hoerner to hit a single (-140) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mike Barner
Mike Barner
Mike started covering fantasy sports in 2007, joining RotoWire in 2010. In 2018, he was a finalist for the FSWA Basketball Writer of the Year award. Mike also won the 2022-23 FSGA NBA Experts Champions league. In addition to RotoWire, Mike has written for Sportsline, Sports Illustrated, DK Live, RealTime Fantasy Sports, Lineup Lab and KFFL.com.
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 27
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 27
NCAA Baseball Tournament Preview
NCAA Baseball Tournament Preview
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 27
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 27
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Bregman Suffers Significant Quad Strain
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Bregman Suffers Significant Quad Strain
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 26
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 26
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 26
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 26