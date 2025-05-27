Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 27

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for May 27: Expert Picks & Insights

Every team in baseball is set to take the diamond Tuesday, leaving a ton of player props to sift through. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting three player props that stand out among the crowd.

Mike Barner's season record: 27-10 (+11.74 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Today

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels Betting Picks

Aaron Judge over 0.5 walks (-140) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Judge is having a season for the ages. He is currently batting .398 with 18 home runs, 47 RBI and 51 runs scored. It's not even June and he is already on the cusp of 20 home runs and 50 RBI. His strikeout rate is just 15.0 percent, while his barrel rate is 23.2 percent and his hard-hit rate is 55.6 percent.

With Judge doing so much damage at the plate, teams are being cautious with him. The Angels walked him two times Monday. He has drawn at least one walk in nine of his last 13 games. The Angels will start LHP Tyler Anderson in this game, and he has a 5.15 xFIP that indicates he hasn't pitched as well as his 3.60 ERA indicates. His walk rate sits at 9.8 percent, putting him on pace for this third straight season with a walk rate of at least 9.5 percent. Look for him to be very cautious with Judge, especially if Judge has runners on base ahead of him.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies Betting Picks

Pete Crow-Armstrong over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Nico Hoerner to hit a single (-140) at FanDuel Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Rockies RHP German Marquez is coming off a good start for the Rockies in which he allowed two runs (one earned) over seven innings against the Phillies. Even with that outing in hand, he has a 7.66 ERA and 5.13 xFIP this season. He's not fooling many hitters, posting an 11.9 percent strikeout rate to go along with his 8.2 percent walk rate.

The Cubs have the potential to score plenty of runs in this matchup. In the thick of the action could be Crow-Armstrong, who is off to a great start with his .372 wOBA and .285 ISO. Against right-handed pitchers, he has a .408 wOBA and a .310 ISO.

Another player to target for this matchup is Hoerner, who is still searching for his first home run of the season. For his career, he only has a .101 ISO. However, he is a good contact hitter. He has just a 7.9 percent strikeout rate this season, which has helped him bat .293. Of his 58 hits this season, 43 of them have been singles. Considering how much Marquez pitches to contact, Hoerner has a favorable opportunity to come out of this matchup with at least one more single.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap