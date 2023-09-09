Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: 99 Games of Ball on the Wall

Written by 
Todd Zola 
September 9, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

After several weeks with barely over 90 games, the initial 98-game docket is embellished by a Monday doubleheader in Philadelphia with the Phillies hosting the Braves for a pair. Both clubs have Thursday off, so they play seven games.

Sixteen more teams play seven games, with the remaining dozen checking in with six contests.

This is a rare week to dust off the White Sox hitters, as they enjoy seven at home facing some beatable pitching.

Boosted by seven home games, the Colorado Rockies are projected for the third most runs this week. They usually top the list for a septet at Coors Field. The other way of looking at it is despite sporting such a week offense, Coors Field boosts scoring so much, the Rockies check in with the third-highest runs total this week.

With most teams playing a similar number of games, platoon matchups will come into play more than usual. Things can change, but the White Sox, Twins and Mets are slated to face seven righties, while the Tigers draw four southpaws.

The information will be updated Sunday night after teams refine their pitching plans for the impending week.

Week of Sept. 11-17

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1

1ARZ7343491871249598100104105105
2ATL73407103102969497105103104104
3BAL71670127851039899109111107109
4BOS7254310511210010095100107106107
5CHC624069710478110111111929393
6CHW7077013311793102100118114111113
7CIN624068992889610189848786
8CLE633339191909810090878888
9COL725701111271269799115111114113
10DET64233104997910210688899090
11HOU63333999592108104111939293
12KC615331109810810110087908990
13LAA6243311110680949688868787
14LAD6153310511793989288888788
15MIA7163410499108949487103102103
16MIL71670110106127103104111113113113
17MIN70734121104131101101114112110111
18NYM707709692105106103108111109110
19NYY734079797103105100112108106107
20OAK624339998919810079868787
21PHI7254397102829898100104105105
22PIT725709683116103102107110109110
23SD63306101106102104105100909191
24SF7163495106111108108117111113112
25SEA6336094105105989982889089
26STL6243310488721009886878586
27TB716071178681989797104100102
28TEX734071131121159897101106106106
29TOR73470116118959999109110110110
30WSH7160710293107979691103101102

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Quintana R@Butto R@Lucchesi L@Senga RSteele LHendricks RWicks L
ATL@Walker R/Lorenzen R@Wheeler R@Sanchez L @Luzardo L@Cabrera R@Garrett L
BALHudson RWainwright RRom LCivale REflin RGlasnow RLittell R
BOSSchmidt RRodon LBrito RKing R@Berrios R@Bassitt R@Ryu L
CHC@Freeland L@Flexen R@Blach L @Pfaadt R@Davies R@Nelson R
CHWSinger RLyles RMarsh RMaeda RLopez RGray RRyan R
CIN @Faedo R@Rodriguez L@Olson R@Peterson L@Megill R@Quintana R
CLE@Cobb R@Wood L@Harrison L Gray RHeaney LScherzer R
COLWicks LAssad RTaillon RWebb RWinn RCobb RWood L
DET Lively RWilliamson LAbbott L@Canning R@Anderson L@Rosenberg L
HOUWaldichuk LSears LBlackburn R @Greinke R@Ragans L@Singer R
KC@Cease R@Toussaint R@Clevinger R Javier RFrance RValdez L
LAA@Gilbert R@Castillo R@Kirby R Skubal LWentz LFaedo R
LADAvila RWacha RSnell L @Woo R@Miller R@Gilbert R
MIA@Woodruff R@Peralta R@Rea R@Miley LWright RMorton RStrider R
MILCabrera RGarrett LPerez RCueto RIrvin RWilliams RGray R
MINGlasnow RLittell RBradley R@Urena R@Scholtens R@Cease R@Toussaint R
NYMDavies RNelson RGallen RKelly RSpiers RGreene RLively R
NYY@Crawford R@Paxton L@Houck R@Sale L@Ortiz R@Jackson R@Falter L
OAK@Valdez L@Verlander R@Brown R Lugo RHill LAvila R
PHIStrider R/Morton RFried LElder R @Thompson L@Mikolas R@Hudson R
PITGray RCorbin LAdon RGarcia RCole RSchmidt RRodon L
SD@Kershaw L@Lynn R@Pepiot R @Muller L@Medina R@Waldichuk L
SEADetmers LSandoval LSilseth R Miller RKershaw LLynn R
SFWilliams RQuantrill RCurry R@Anderson R@Lambert R@Freeland L@Flexen R
STL@Kremer R@Gibson R@Means L Nola RSuarez LWalker R
TB@Gray R@Ryan R@Keuchel L@Bradish R@Flaherty R@Rodriguez R@Kremer R
TEX@Bassitt R@Ryu L@Kikuchi L@Gausman R@Allen L@Giolito R@Bibee R
TORHeaney LScherzer RMontgomery LEovaldi RBello RCrawford RPaxton L
WSH@Jackson R@Falter L@Keller R@Oviedo R@Burnes R@Woodruff R@Peralta R

Todd Zola
