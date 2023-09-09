Weekly Hitter Rankings: 99 Games of Ball on the Wall

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

After several weeks with barely over 90 games, the initial 98-game docket is embellished by a Monday doubleheader in Philadelphia with the Phillies hosting the Braves for a pair. Both clubs have Thursday off, so they play seven games.

Sixteen more teams play seven games, with the remaining dozen checking in with six contests.

This is a rare week to dust off the White Sox hitters, as they enjoy seven at home facing some beatable pitching.

Boosted by seven home games, the Colorado Rockies are projected for the third most runs this week. They usually top the list for a septet at Coors Field. The other way of looking at it is despite sporting such a week offense, Coors Field boosts scoring so much, the Rockies check in with the third-highest runs total this week.

With most teams playing a similar number of games, platoon matchups will come into play more than usual. Things can change, but the White Sox, Twins and Mets are slated to face seven righties, while the Tigers draw four southpaws.

The information will be updated Sunday night after teams refine their pitching plans for the impending week.

Week of Sept. 11-17

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index