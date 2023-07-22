Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Guardians on the Lookout

Todd Zola 
It's a unique week with only four games on the Thursday schedule. Of the eight teams in action, only four also play on Monday, leaving them with a seven-game week. The busy clubs are the Guardians, Tigers, Nationals and Cardinals. Of the four, Cleveland is set up to have the most productive week. 

Six squads play only five teams. They are the Braves, Athletics, Rays, Yankees, Marlins and Red Sox. Usually it's best to avoid players on teams with only five games, but since they'll be competing mostly with batters with six games, don't categorically dismiss starting hitters in these half-dozen lineups.

As always these are preliminary with the final version to be updated late Sunday night.

Week of July 24-30

MLB Hitter Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ6156083819210097103999899
2ATL5053210010410510410099838283
3BAL624331179898999810010199100
4BOS51423838985939779757776
5CHC624069910010210110410199100100
6CHW61560133117114979896104102103
7CIN61506113117143999895101101101
8CLE71634123112131107102131130126128
9COL62433112121115107107126108109109
10DET73443879111499103110119121120
11HOU624601121121089598105101102102
12KC61533979297979784969696
13LAA6150699104919998104989898
14LAD6246011612991104103111105106106
15MIA52332969282929577767777
16MIL6153310610499989993999999
17MIN615339683102102961021009799
18NYM6334210296114103103102103102103
19NYY5052312292899810079807879
20OAK52305961077410510888808281
21PHI60633102971001039910510299101
22PIT624339788102979690979697
23SD62460979393100101102101101101
24SF642517579899910195979898
25SEA6240694847210010199969696
26STL72543838786100100124118119119
27TB50523106105861019980807980
28TEX62406105103979899105999999
29TOR6333311612411599100102102103103
30WSH72534104102116103105115123124124

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZHudson RMatz LFlaherty R Gilbert RWoo RCastillo R
ATL @Bello R@Crawford R Houser RTeheran RRea R
BAL@Sanchez L@Walker R@Suarez L Schmidt RCole RSeverino R
BOS Morton RFried L @Webb R@DeSclafani R@Stripling R
CHC @Toussaint R@Kopech R@Mikolas R@Montgomery L@Hudson R@Matz L
CHW Hendricks RStroman RBibee RBattenfield RAllen LCivale R
CIN@Rea R@Burnes R@Peralta R @Miller L@Sheehan R@Grove R
CLEYarbrough LGreinke RMarsh R@Lynn R@Cease R@Giolito R@Toussaint R
COL@Corbin L@Williams R@Irvin R Sears LBlackburn RMedina R
DETStripling RCanning RSandoval LSilseth R@Garrett L@Cueto R@Luzardo L
HOUEovaldi RGray RHeaney L McClanahan LBradley RGlasnow R
KC@Allen L@Civale R@Williams R Gray ROber RMaeda R
LAA @Lorenzen R@Olson R@Manning R@Kikuchi L@Gausman R@Manoah R
LADBerrios RBassitt RRyu L Williamson LWeaver RAshcraft R
MIA @Glasnow R@Eflin R Skubal LRodriguez LLorenzen R
MILAshcraft RAbbott LLively R @Strider R@Soroka R@Elder R
MINCastillo RKirby RMiller R @Singer R@Lyles R@Yarbrough L
NYM @German R@Rodon LGray RGore LCorbin LWilliams R
NYY Verlander RQuintana R @Rodriguez R@Wells R@Kremer R
OAK @Cobb R@Wood L @Freeland L@Anderson R@Flexen R
PHIKremer RGibson RBradish R @Bido R@Keller R@Priester R
PIT@Darvish R@Snell L@Lugo R Wheeler RNola RSanchez L
SDPriester RHill LOviedo R Dunning RPerez LEovaldi R
SEA@Maeda R@Lopez R@Ryan R @Henry L@Gilbert L@Nelson R
SF@Rodriguez LWaldichuk LHarris L Paxton LPivetta RBello R
STL@Nelson R@Gallen R@Kelly RSteele LSmyly LTaillon RHendricks R
TB Cabrera RAlcantara R @Javier R@Brown R@Bielak R
TEX@Bielak R@France R@Valdez L @Wolf L@Musgrove R@Darvish R
TOR@Grove R@Urias L@Gonsolin R Ohtani RDetmers LAnderson L
WSHGomber LBlach LLambert R@Senga R@Scherzer R@Carrasco R@Verlander R

