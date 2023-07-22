Weekly Hitter Rankings: Guardians on the Lookout

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

It's a unique week with only four games on the Thursday schedule. Of the eight teams in action, only four also play on Monday, leaving them with a seven-game week. The busy clubs are the Guardians, Tigers, Nationals and Cardinals. Of the four, Cleveland is set up to have the most productive week.

Six squads play only five teams. They are the Braves, Athletics, Rays, Yankees, Marlins and Red Sox. Usually it's best to avoid players on teams with only five games, but since they'll be competing mostly with batters with six games, don't categorically dismiss starting hitters in these half-dozen lineups.

As always these are preliminary with the final version to be updated late Sunday night.

Week of July 24-30

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index