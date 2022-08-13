Weekly Hitter Rankings: How I Met Your Pitchers

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

A Saturday twin bill gives the Mets eight games, although they're all on the road against the tough Braves and Phillies rotations. With a busy, 101-game docket, there are no clubs with only five contests.

Twenty teams play seven games with only the Braves, Guardians and Yankees home for the week. The Astros and Royals are on the road for their septet.

The lefty swinging contingent of the Braves and Astros are looking at a big week as they're ticketed to face seven righthanders. The right-handed brethren of the Tigers, Dodgers, Twins and Nationals have four southpaws on the ledger.

Please pop back on Sunday night for the final update.

Week of August 15 - 21

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index