RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: How I Met Your Pitchers

Weekly Hitter Rankings: How I Met Your Pitchers

Written by 
Todd Zola 
August 13, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

A Saturday twin bill gives the Mets eight games, although they're all on the road against the tough Braves and Phillies rotations. With a busy, 101-game docket, there are no clubs with only five contests.

Twenty teams play seven games with only the Braves, Guardians and Yankees home for the week. The Astros and Royals are on the road for their septet.

The lefty swinging contingent of the Braves and Astros are looking at a big week as they're ticketed to face seven righthanders. The right-handed brethren of the Tigers, Dodgers, Twins and Nationals have four southpaws on the ledger.

Please pop back on Sunday night for the final update.

Week of August 15 - 21

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ725347483981029494979596
2ATL707709990129989310210299101
3BAL71643111119123102100109104104104
4BOS615061041011131101039710299101
5CHC72534102112121106103115105105105
6

A Saturday twin bill gives the Mets eight games, although they're all on the road against the tough Braves and Phillies rotations. With a busy, 101-game docket, there are no clubs with only five contests.

Twenty teams play seven games with only the Braves, Guardians and Yankees home for the week. The Astros and Royals are on the road for their septet.

The lefty swinging contingent of the Braves and Astros are looking at a big week as they're ticketed to face seven righthanders. The right-handed brethren of the Tigers, Dodgers, Twins and Nationals have four southpaws on the ledger.

Please pop back on Sunday night for the final update.

Week of August 15 - 21

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ725347483981029494979596
2ATL707709990129989310210299101
3BAL71643111119123102100109104104104
4BOS615061041011131101039710299101
5CHC72534102112121106103115105105105
6CHW7164311610383899693969797
7CIN61533106998510410494999999
8CLE7167010798811029610410399101
9COL6333310910085999996989798
10DET7433410110110299102102100101101
11HOU707071131001099994971009698
12KC73407919696989892969797
13LAA62433106102112959587969696
14LAD7433411110510797100102101101101
15MIA63333969187949572929292
16MIL734431011059598941001009899
17MIN6426096979710210598100102101
18NYM826081111081209895112103101102
19NYY734701191069998101109104104104
20OAK734349697979710310098101100
21PHI73443119123104105104120107107107
22PIT62460957911210211294100103102
23SD716438184102103105101100101101
24SF72543869381103104113101102102
25SEA6330610394931019684969395
26STL6333395887810510891989999
27TB72543101100989910096100100100
28TEX72543101100104106103113105103104
29TOR7163411510911492100108100102101
30WSH7433494101115961009898101100

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Cobb R@Junis R@Rodon L@Webb RWainwright RMikolas RQuintana L
ATLCarrasco RWalker RScherzer RdeGrom RMcCullers RJavier RUrquidy R
BAL@Kikuchi L@Manoah R@Berrios RSampson RCrawford RWacha RPivetta R
BOS @Keller R@Brubaker R@Wilson R@Hall L@Lyles R@Watkins R
CHC@Gray. R@Corbin L@Abbott R@Voth RAshby LPeralta RWoodruff R
CHWUrquidy RVerlander RValdez LGarcia R@McKenzie R@Bieber R@Civale R
CINSyndergaard RGibson RSuarez L @Beede R@Thompson R@Keller R
CLEHutchison R/GarciaHill RNorris L Lynn RCueto RCease R
COL @Quintana L@Hudson R@Montgomery LWood LCobb RJunis R
DET@Civale R/Pilkington L@Plesac R@Quantrill R Sandoval LDetmers LDavidson L
HOU@Cueto R@Cease R@Kopech R@Giolito R@Strider R@Morton R@Wright R
KC@Ryan R@Gray R@Mahle R@McClanahan L@Rasmussen R@Yarbrough L@Springs L
LAACastillo RRay LKirby R @Manning R@Alexander L@Hutchison R
LAD@Peralta R@Woodruff R@Lauer L@Burnes RLuzardo LRogers LGarrett L
MIAMusgrove RManaea LClevinger R @Anderson L@Urias L@May R
MILUrias LPepiot RGonsolin RHeaney L@Thompson R@Miley L@Stroman R
MINBubic LGreinke RLynch L Perez LOtto RRagans L
NYM@Morton R@Wright R@Odorizzi R@Fried L@Nola R@Wheeler R/Falter L@Syndergaard R
NYYYarbrough LSprings LKluber RWhite RGausman RKikuchi LManoah R
OAK@Otto R@Ragans L@Keuchel L@Dunning RGonzales LGilbert RCastillo R
PHI@Minor L@Zeuch R@Lodolo L Bassitt RCarrasco R/Peterson LWalker R
PIT Pivetta RHill LEovaldi RAshcraft RDunn RMinor L
SD@Alcantara R@Cabrera R@Lopez RSanchez. REspino RGray. RCorbin L
SEA@Ohtani R@Suarez L@Toussaint R @Irvin L@Kaprielian R@Sears L
SFBumgarner LKelly RDavies RGallen R@Urena R@Feltner R@Freeland L
STL Freeland LMarquez RSenzatela R@Henry L@Bumgarner L@Kelly R
TB@Cole R@Cortes Jr. L@German RKeller RSinger RBubic LGreinke R
TEXKaprielian RSears LOller RLogue L@Bundy R@Archer R@Ryan R
TORWatkins RBradish RKremer R@Montas R@Taillon R@Cole R@Cortes Jr. L
WSHStroman RSteele LSmyly L@Darvish R@Snell L@Musgrove R@Manaea L

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, August 13
MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets for Saturday, August 13
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Business Picking Up
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Business Picking Up
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
FanDuel MLB: Saturday Targets
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown