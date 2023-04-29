Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: May the Scores be With You

Written by 
Todd Zola 
April 29, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

May opens with only 92 games on the docket. Only the Braves, Red Sox, Cubs, Mets, Blue Jays and Nationals play seven times. The Cubs and Nationals play a four-game series against each other to kick off the week, with both offenses in good shape against each other's suspect pitching.

The Diamondbacks and Rangers draw the short straw with only five games on the docket.

Please visit again Sunday night for the weekly refresh.

Week of May 1 - 7

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ5323299989810610585989898
2ATL71634898411895105120100103102
3BAL60606928591105100100989597
4BOS7254397107107100103112102104103
5CHC72534102111115104104121105106106
6CHW6153312011387105107102102102102
7CIN6153399105103979898979898
8CLE606

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ @Gray R@Heaney L Corbin LGray. RGore L
ATL@Butto R@Alcantara R@Garrett L@Cabrera RKremer RBradish RWells R
BAL @Greinke R@Lyles R@Keller R@Strider R@Morton R@Elder R
BOSBerrios RKikuchi LManoah RGausman R@Wheeler R@Falter L@Walker R
CHC@Gore L@Williams R@Abbott R@Kuhl RLuzardo LHoeing RAlcantara R
CHW Ryan RMahle RLopez R@Greene R@Lodolo L@Weaver R
CIN@Snell L@Wacha R@Lugo R Lynn RClevinger RKopech R
CLE@German R@Cole R@Schmidt R Ober RGray RRyan R
COL Lauer LPeralta RHouser R@Peterson L@Megill R@Scherzer R
DET Scherzer RSenga RVerlander R@Montgomery L@Wainwright R@Matz L
HOUStripling RDeSclafani RWebb R @McGee R@Gonzales L@Gilbert R
KC Wells RGibson RRodriguez RRucinski RMuller LWaldichuk L
LAA @Matz L@Mikolas R@Flaherty RTBDEovaldi RPerez L
LADWalker RStrahm LNola R @Musgrove R@Darvish R@Snell L
MIA Elder RWright RFried L@Steele L@Smyly L@Wesneski R
MIL @Feltner R@Seabold R@Freeland L@Manaea L@Cobb R@Stripling R
MIN @Kopech R@Cease R@Giolito R@Bieber R@Plesac R@Allen L
NYMMorton R@Lorenzen R@Wentz L@Rodriguez LDavis RGomber LFeltner R
NYYQuantrill RBattenfield RBibee R @Rasmussen R@Fleming L@McClanahan L
OAK Gilbert RKirby RCastillo R@Singer R@Yarbrough L@Greinke R
PHI@Gonsolin R@Urias L@May R Sale LKluber RHouck R
PIT @McClanahan L@Eflin R@Chirinos RBassitt RBerrios RKikuchi L
SDWeaver RAshcraft RCessa R Kershaw LSyndergaard RGonsolin R
SEA @Miller R@Oller R@Sears LJavier RUrquidy RGarcia R
SF@Garcia R@Brown R@Valdez L Miley LBurnes RLauer L
STL Canning RSandoval LOhtani RBoyd LTurnbull RLorenzen R
TB Contreras RKeller RHill LBrito RCortes LGerman R
TEX Gallen RKelly R @Anderson L@Detmers L@Suarez L
TOR@Kluber R@Houck R@Pivetta R@Bello R@Velasquez R@Oviedo R@Contreras R
WSHSmyly LWesneski RStroman RKilian R@Henry L@Nelson R@Gallen R

