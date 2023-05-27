Weekly Hitter Rankings: Meet Me at the Citgo Sign

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The off-again, on-again Red Sox offense returns to Fenway Park for seven games, featuring a Saturday twin bill with the Rays. In total, eight teams have seven games, with the Astros and Diamondbacks joining Boston with the whole week at home. The Guardians, Rockies, Angels and Rays play seven on the road while the Twins have four at home and a trio away.

The Royals and Cardinals have a unique week as they play a two-game series beginning on Memorial Day, before getting a rare two-day respite on Wednesday and Thursday.

As is tradition in these parts, these rankings will be updated Sunday night.

Week of May 27 - June 4

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index