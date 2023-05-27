Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Meet Me at the Citgo Sign

Written by 
Todd Zola 
May 27, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The off-again, on-again Red Sox offense returns to Fenway Park for seven games, featuring a Saturday twin bill with the Rays. In total, eight teams have seven games, with the Astros and Diamondbacks joining Boston with the whole week at home. The Guardians, Rockies, Angels and Rays play seven on the road while the Twins have four at home and a trio away.

The Royals and Cardinals have a unique week as they play a two-game series beginning on Memorial Day, before getting a rare two-day respite on Wednesday and Thursday.

As is tradition in these parts, these rankings will be updated Sunday night.

Week of May 27 - June 4

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ7167096959599100116102102102
2ATL62406969576105106112999999
3BAL615331001001231011009410099100
4BOS71670991029896102127103105104
5CHC633339999899696100969696
6CHW6336

Pitching Matchups

TeamTeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZARZKauffmann RFreeland LSeabold RAnderson RMorton RStrider RElder R
ATLATL@Blackburn R@Waldichuk L@Sears L @Kelly R@Nelson R@Gallen R
BALBALAllen LQuantrill RMcKenzie R @Webb R@Cobb R@DeSclafani R
BOSBOS Lively RWeaver RGreene RGlasnow RBradley R/McClanahan LEflin R
CHCCHCMcClanahan LEflin RFleming L @Wacha R@Darvish R@Weathers L
CHWCHWBarria RCanning RAnderson L Lorenzen RRodriguez LBoyd L
CINCIN @Bello R@Paxton L@Sale LBurnes RRea RHouser R
CLECLE@Wells R@Gibson R@Rodriguez R@Lopez R@Ober R@Gray R@Ryan R
COLCOL@Nelson R@Gallen R@Henry L@Davies R@Lyles R@Singer R@Lynch L
DETDETEovaldi RPerez LGray R @Cease R@Kopech R@Giolito R
HOUHOUGray RRyan RVarland RDetmers LOhtani RSandoval LBarria R
KCKC@Wainwright R@Matz L  Lamet RGomber LFreeland L
LAALAA@Kopech R@Giolito R@Lynn R@Valdez L@Javier R@France R@Bielak R
LADLADWilliams RIrvin RCorbin L Severino RCole RGerman R
MIAMIA Weathers LSnell LMusgrove RKaprielian RMedina RBlackburn R
MILMIL @Kikuchi L@Manoah R@Gausman R@Williamson L@Ashcraft R@Lively R
MINMIN@France R@Bielak R@Brown RBieber RBibee RCivale RAllen L
NYMNYM Suarez LNola RWalker RBassitt RBerrios RKikuchi L
NYYNYY@Miller R@Gilbert R@Kirby R @Kershaw L@Stone R@Miller R
OAKOAKElder RDodd LShuster L @Cabrera R@Perez R@Alcantara R
PHIPHI @Senga R@Carrasco R@Scherzer R@Gray. R@Gore L@Williams R
PITPIT@DeSclafani R@Manaea L@Wood L Mikolas RFlaherty RMontgomery L
SDSD @Alcantara R@Garrett L@Luzardo LTaillon RSmyly LStroman R
SEASEAGerman RCortes LSchmidt R @Heaney L@Dunning R@Eovaldi R
SFSFHill LOviedo RKeller R Kremer RBradish RWells R
STLSTLMayers RGreinke R  @Contreras R@Velasquez R@Hill L
TBTB@Stroman R@Hendricks R@Steele L @Whitlock R@Kluber R/Houck R@Bello R
TEXTEX@Boyd L@Faedo R@Wentz L Castillo RGonzales LMiller R
TORTOR Houser RTeheran RPeralta R@Verlander R@Megill R@Senga R
WSHWSH@Miller R@Gonsolin R@Syndergaard R Wheeler RCovey RSuarez L

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
