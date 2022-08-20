RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Phillies Head Quiet Week

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Phillies Head Quiet Week

Todd Zola 
August 20, 2022

There are only 93 games on the docket, and that includes three extra tilts, with a pair of standalone makeups on Monday as the Royals host the White Sox and the Rangers entertain the Twins before the Cubs and Cardinals play an Ernie Banks special with a Tuesday doubleheader in Wrigley Field.

Tuesday's twin bill gives the Cardinals and Cubs eight games, while the Diamondbacks, Tigers, Padres, Giants and Nationals have a pair of off days. Sixteen teams play six games, so optimizing matchups will be even more important this week. To that end, Oakland and Philadelphia both have seven home games while the Reds and Angels play seven on the road.

The Brewers split their schedule with three each home and away, but they're slated to face six southpaws, which is good for Willy Adames and Keston Hiura but hurts Rowdy Tellez, Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong.

The team to target is the Philadelphia Phillies, as they'll welcome the vulnerable Reds and Pirates rotations and bullpens into Citizens Bank Park.

Week of August 22 - 28

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ5050510796103

1ARZ50505107961031039977969395
2ATL6240695808210010496969696
3BAL606331121198797101959710099
4BOS624607993104991011009810099
5CHC82653961068394101126101105103
6CHW7343411311091102103119104104104
7CIN72507118121105102103119104104104
8CLE62406889695969686939494
9COL624241001041241029189999597
10DET5232310010399999979949595
11HOU6066011011499102106106102104103
12KC624608480101939993959796
13LAA7250797103120999198999698
14LAD633339691107999588979596
15MIA642338383909910184949595
16MIL6513311110698969588979697
17MIN734431021041159695113101101101
18NYM61542999998106105101101101101
19NYY6242496951171029999999899
20OAK7257085901069399979710099
21PHI71670122126119109113139113115114
22PIT62433109103111989590989697
23SD5232383847311010282969395
24SF5050594100891009779939293
25SEA60660919910010010193989999
26STL8353590978410397131104102103
27TB7344384941059810211199102101
28TEX62433110107881039810910199100
29TOR6333394103160101100100102102102
30WSH5323210410994991148996103100

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ at Castillo Rat Singer R at Cease Rat Kopech Rat Giolito R
ATLat Contreras Rat Brubaker Rat Keller R at Quintana Lat Montgomery Lat Wainwright R
BAL vs. Giolito Rvs. Lynn Rvs. Cueto Rat McCullers Rat Javier Rat Urquidy R
BOS vs. Stripling Rvs. Berrios Rvs. Gausman Rvs. Yarbrough Lvs. Springs Lvs. Kluber R
CHCvs. Montgomery Lvs. Wainwright R/Liberator Lvs. Mikolas Rvs. Hudson Rat Peralta Rat Woodruff Rat Lauer L
CHWat Lynch Lat Voth Rat Watkins Rat Lyles Rvs. Henry Lvs. Bumgarner Lvs. Kelly R
CINat Syndergaard Rat Suarez Lat Nola Rat Wheeler Rat Espino Rat Gray. Rat Corbin L
CLE at Clevinger Rat Darvish Rat Gonzales Lat Gilbert Rat Castillo Rat Ray L
COL vs. Dunning Rvs. Perez Lat Bassitt Rat Peterson Lat Walker Rat Scherzer R
DET vs. Rodon Lvs. Webb R at Otto Rat Arihara Rat Ragans L
HOU vs. Sanchez Rvs. Bundy Rvs. Archer Rvs. Bradish Rvs. Kremer Rvs. Voth R
KCvs. Kopech Rvs. Davies Rvs. Gallen R vs. Snell Lvs. Musgrove Rvs. Manaea L
LAAat Springs Lat Kluber Rat McClanahan Lat Rasmussen Rat White Rat Manoah Rat Stripling R
LADvs. Lauer Lvs. Burnes Rvs. Houser R at Luzardo Lat Garrett Lat Alcantara R
MIAat Oller Rat Logue Lat Irvin L vs. Anderson Lvs. May Rvs. Urias L
MILat Urias Lat Gonsolin Rat Heaney L vs. Steele Lvs. Miley Lvs. Smyly L
MINvs. Ragans Lat Verlander Rat Valdez Lat Garcia Rvs. Wood Lvs. Cobb Rvs. Junis R
NYMat German Rat Montas R vs. Feltner Rvs. Kuhl Rvs. Freeland Lvs. Marquez R
NYYvs. Scherzer Rvs. deGrom R at Kaprielian Rat Sears Lat Oller Rat Logue L
OAKvs. Cabrera Rvs. Lopez Rvs. Rogers Lvs. Taillon Rvs. Cole Rvs. Cortes Jr. Lvs. German R
PHIvs. Zeuch Rvs. Lodolo Lvs. Ashcraft Rvs. Dunn Rvs. Wilson Rvs. Beede Rvs. Thompson R
PITvs. Odorizzi Rvs. Fried Lvs. Wright R at Gibson Rat Syndergaard Rat Suarez L
SD vs. Plesac Rvs. Quantrill R at Bubic Lat Greinke Rat Lynch L
SEA vs. Fedde Rvs. Abbott Rvs. McKenzie Rvs. Bieber Rvs. Civale Rvs. Plesac R
SF at Hutchison Rat Manning R at Ryan Rat Gray Rat Mahle R
STLat Miley Lat Smyly L/Sampson Rat Thompson Rat Stroman Rvs. Strider Rvs. Morton Rvs. Odorizzi R
TBvs. Davidson Lvs. Suarez Lvs. Toussaint Rvs. Sandoval Lat Wacha Rat Pivetta Rat Eovaldi R
TEXat Gray Rat Marquez Rat Urena R vs. Alexander Lvs. Rodriguez Lvs. Hutchison R
TOR at Eovaldi Rat Hill Lat Crawford Rvs. Detmers Lvs. Ohtani Rvs. Davidson L
WSH at Ray Lat Kirby R vs. Minor Lvs. Zeuch Rvs. Lodolo L

