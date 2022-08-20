Weekly Hitter Rankings: Phillies Head Quiet Week

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

There are only 93 games on the docket, and that includes three extra tilts, with a pair of standalone makeups on Monday as the Royals host the White Sox and the Rangers entertain the Twins before the Cubs and Cardinals play an Ernie Banks special with a Tuesday doubleheader in Wrigley Field.

Tuesday's twin bill gives the Cardinals and Cubs eight games, while the Diamondbacks, Tigers, Padres, Giants and Nationals have a pair of off days. Sixteen teams play six games, so optimizing matchups will be even more important this week. To that end, Oakland and Philadelphia both have seven home games while the Reds and Angels play seven on the road.

The Brewers split their schedule with three each home and away, but they're slated to face six southpaws, which is good for Willy Adames and Keston Hiura but hurts Rowdy Tellez, Christian Yelich and Kolten Wong.

The team to target is the Philadelphia Phillies, as they'll welcome the vulnerable Reds and Pirates rotations and bullpens into Citizens Bank Park.

