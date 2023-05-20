Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Rocky Mountain Not So High

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Rocky Mountain Not So High

Written by 
Todd Zola 
May 20, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

It's a busy week with 97 games on the docket. Everyone plays either six or seven contests.

This marks the first week the Rockies are home for seven games. Normally, this elevates the club to the head of the pack, but Colorado wields a less-potent lineup than previous seasons.

The resurgent Cardinals are on the road for seven in the Buckeye State, facing some hittable pitching. 

It's a great week for the Marlins, especially the righty swingers with a series in Coors Field to begin the week while facing four southpaws in seven games.

Please remember to check out the final rankings on Sunday night.

Week of May 22-28

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ633339999102106100891009899
2ATL7257010110113410398107106103105
3BAL62433105103799110189939795
4BOS624061019976107981041009698
5CHC6156010010011098103100100102101
6CHW7340798

1ARZ633339999102106100891009899
2ATL7257010110113410398107106103105
3BAL62433105103799110189939795
4BOS624061019976107981041009698
5CHC6156010010011098103100100102101
6CHW734079899115979910999100100
7CIN752431041048797101113101102102
8CLE6156010210111110410788101102102
9COL71670103107129102101108105105105
10DET716439696129111103103106103105
11HOU61506100991051001119997102100
12KC642609795759810092979797
13LAA62460107102941041009210199100
14LAD6150610010085939889929594
15MIA74307105105951009711210099100
16MIL7167010310110799102111103104104
17MIN60660101971021019789999798
18NYM624061011037210198101979697
19NYY6156010410082989492989697
20OAK725349899100949486969696
21PHI73434101101831029810710199100
22PIT62433999881909886929594
23SD615061031029210110084969596
24SF716071029910391100104969998
25SEA7257098101109105106108105106106
26STL716071051041299999120102102102
27TB725709999139102100111106105106
28TEX615061031007910498100989597
29TOR7250710098969399106969998
30WSH62433100991001071009310198100

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Walker R@Strahm L@Suarez L Sale LWhitlock RKluber R
ATLStone RUrias LGonsolin RNola RWheeler RWalker RStrahm L
BAL @Cole R@Cortes L@Schmidt RGray RHeaney LDunning R
BOS@Silseth R@Canning R@Anderson L @Pfaadt R@Kelly R@Henry L
CHC Senga RMegill RCarrasco RGreene RWilliamson LAshcraft R
CHW@Gaddis R@Allen L@Quantrill R@Faedo R@Wentz L@Lorenzen R@Rodriguez L
CINMontgomery LLiberatore LWainwright RMatz L@Steele L@Hendricks R@Smyly L
CLEClevinger RCease RKopech R Mikolas RFlaherty RMontgomery L
COLCabrera RPerez RAlcantara RGarrett LScherzer RVerlander RSenga R
DET@Singer R@Lynch L@Greinke RGiolito RLynn RClevinger RCease R
HOU@Burnes R@Rea R@Houser R @Muller L@Rucinski R@Medina R
KCLorenzen RRodriguez LBoyd L Corbin LGray. RGore L
LAAHouck RBello RPaxton L Luzardo LCabrera RPerez R
LAD@Morton R@Strider R@Elder R @Glasnow R@Fleming L@Bradley R
MIA@Anderson R@Gomber L@Kauffmann R@Freeland L@Detmers L@Sandoval L@Ohtani R
MILJavier RFrance RBielak RWebb RWood LCobb RWalker R
MINCobb RWalker RDeSclafani R Gausman RBassitt RBerrios R
NYM @Smyly L@Stroman R@Taillon R@Seabold R@Anderson R@Gomber L
NYY Bradish RWells RGibson RWacha RWeathers LDarvish R
OAK@Castillo R@Gonzales L@Miller R@Gilbert RBrown RValdez LJavier R
PHIHenry LNelson RGallen R@Dodd L@Shuster L@Morton R@Strider R
PITDunning REovaldi RPerez L @Kirby R@Castillo R@Gonzales L
SD @Gore L@Williams R@Irvin R@Brito R@Severino R@Cole R
SEARucinski RMedina RWaldichuk LSears LContreras RKeller RVelasquez R
SF@Ober R@Gray R@Ryan R@Lauer L@Peralta R@Burnes R@Rea R
STL@Williamson L@Ashcraft R@Lively R@Weaver R@Bibee R@Bieber R@Gaddis R
TBBassitt RBerrios RKikuchi LManoah RSyndergaard RKershaw LStone R
TEX@Ortiz R@Hill L@Oviedo R @Rodriguez R@Kremer R@Bradish R
TOR@Fleming L@Bradley R@McClanahan L@Eflin R@Varland R@Lopez R@Ober R
WSH Darvish RSnell LMusgrove R@Lyles R@Singer R@Lynch L

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
