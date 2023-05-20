Weekly Hitter Rankings: Rocky Mountain Not So High

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

It's a busy week with 97 games on the docket. Everyone plays either six or seven contests.

This marks the first week the Rockies are home for seven games. Normally, this elevates the club to the head of the pack, but Colorado wields a less-potent lineup than previous seasons.

The resurgent Cardinals are on the road for seven in the Buckeye State, facing some hittable pitching.

It's a great week for the Marlins, especially the righty swingers with a series in Coors Field to begin the week while facing four southpaws in seven games.

Week of May 22-28

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index