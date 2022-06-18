RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Baddest Part of Town

Todd Zola 
June 18, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Assuming Mother Nature cooperates, we're looking at the first period without any doubleheaders in several weeks. The schedule lines up well for the south side of Chicago as the White Sox have seven home games, with four against the suspect Orioles pitching staff. The Braves, Brewers and Padres will also enjoy a full week of home cooking with seven home games. Ten teams play the full seven, with only the Cubs away for the week.

The Rangers and Nationals draw the short straw with only five games.

According to my initial projections, run scoring will be down this period, rendering playing matchups even more paramount. Leroy Brown's favorite team draws seven right-handers for their septet at Guaranteed Rate Field while the Cubs and Brewers are ticketed to see six right-handed starters. The Braves and Phillies are slated to see four southpaws.

As is tradition, these rankings will be refreshed Sunday night.

Week of June 20 - 26

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ615338893103909993939795
2ATL74370999012110095112104101103
3BAL61524120

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ615338893103909993939795
2ATL74370999012110095112104101103
3BAL61524120112107106101102103100102
4BOS615339396107939895959796
5CHC71607958079102101111999798
6CHW707701231079597107125105108107
7CIN6243388961011039189989396
8CLE615331029892989997979797
9COL62406888610610610198999698
10DET6150687949698103100959897
11HOU62424116109111919690969797
12KC633331028913010710010110499102
13LAA6246012098111104104103105102104
14LAD61506108104979710099979797
15MIA734618178113103100106102100101
16MIL71670110105739999116102102102
17MIN61560969791101108106100103102
18NYM63315929210910010591979998
19NYY73443106101101949610599100100
20OAK6243385858810710594999899
21PHI6420689951108910091919794
22PIT7344392861071039510610298100
23SD7257081919099103108100102101
24SF7253482831069796106989798
25SEA615061039411110894951019498
26STL72534103951061109611010699103
27TB62460889593959988959796
28TEX505501051028310010383969797
29TOR615061171061271071019010299101
30WSH51405108110999510383939795

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Darvish R@Manaea L@Clevinger R Garcia RFaedo RBrieske R
ATLWebb RDeSclafani RRodon LWood LUrias LHeaney LGonsolin R
BAL Fedde RCorbin L@Cueto R@Kopech R@Lynn R@Cease R
BOSFaedo RBrieske RSkubal L @Quantrill R@Bieber R@Civale R
CHC@Brubaker R@Contreras R@Thompson R@Quintana L@Pallante R@Mikolas R@Flaherty R
CHWBerrios RGausman RStripling RBradish RLyles RWatkins RWells R
CIN Gonsolin RAnderson LKershaw L@Cobb R@Webb R@DeSclafani R
CLE @Ryan R@Gray R@Smeltzer LWhitlock RPivetta RWinckowski R
COL @Castano L@Lopez R@Garrett L@Bundy R@Archer R@Ryan R
DET@Winckowski R@Hill L@Wacha R @Weaver R@Kelly R@Davies R
HOU Rodriguez LCarrasco R@Taillon R@Severino R@Cole R@Cortes Jr. L
KC@Syndergaard R@Detmers L@Ohtani R Irvin LKoenig LKaprielian R
LAAMengden RHeasley RLynch L Flexen RGilbert RGonzales L
LAD @Mahle R@Castillo R@Greene R@Anderson R@Fried L@Strider R
MIA@Peterson LGomber LKuhl RFreeland LWalker RBassitt RScherzer R
MILMikolas RFlaherty RWainwright RHudson RManoah RKikuchi LBerrios R
MIN Civale RMcKenzie RPlesac RMarquez RSenzatela RGomber L
NYMRogers L@Urquidy R@Garcia R @Alcantara R@Rogers L@Castano L
NYY@McClanahan L@Fleming L@Baz RValdez LVerlander RJavier RUrquidy R
OAK Gonzales LKirby RRay L@Greinke R@Keller R@Singer R
PHI @Otto R@Perez L@Gore L@Snell L@Darvish R@Manaea L
PITKilian RSwarmer RThompson RSteele L@Springs L@Kluber R@McClanahan L
SDDavies RGallen RBumgarner LSuarez LNola REflin RGibson R
SEA @Kaprielian R@Blackburn R@Montas R@Lorenzen R@Sandoval L@Syndergaard R
SF@Fried L@Strider R@Morton R@Wright RAshcraft RMinor LMahle R
STL@Burnes R@Ashby L@Lauer L@Alexander RHendricks RKilian RSwarmer R
TBCole RCortes Jr. LMontgomery L Keller RBrubaker RContreras R
TEX Gibson RWheeler R Gray. REspino RTetreault R
TOR@Lynn R@Cease R@Giolito R @Houser R@Burnes R@Ashby L
WSH @Wells R@Kremer R @Gray R@Hearn L@Dunning R

