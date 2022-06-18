Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Baddest Part of Town

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Assuming Mother Nature cooperates, we're looking at the first period without any doubleheaders in several weeks. The schedule lines up well for the south side of Chicago as the White Sox have seven home games, with four against the suspect Orioles pitching staff. The Braves, Brewers and Padres will also enjoy a full week of home cooking with seven home games. Ten teams play the full seven, with only the Cubs away for the week.

The Rangers and Nationals draw the short straw with only five games.

According to my initial projections, run scoring will be down this period, rendering playing matchups even more paramount. Leroy Brown's favorite team draws seven right-handers for their septet at Guaranteed Rate Field while the Cubs and Brewers are ticketed to see six right-handed starters. The Braves and Phillies are slated to see four southpaws.

As is tradition, these rankings will be refreshed Sunday night.

Week of June 20 - 26

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index