Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Week Chicago Thrived

Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Week Chicago Thrived

Written by 
Todd Zola 
August 19, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Hey, when you have a chance to show your age by referencing a Paper Lace favorite from the 70's, you do it.

Only seven teams have seven games, with two of them from the Windy City. The White Sox head the ratings with seven in Guaranteed Rate Field against the Mariners and Athletics. Meanwhile, the resurgent Cubs are on the road all week, with visits in Detroit and Pittsburgh.

The Pirates join the White Sox with seven home affairs. The Reds join the Cubs with a septet on the road.

Platoon wonks should take note of four southpaws scheduled to face Pittsburgh. On the flip side, the Red Sox, Reds, Mariners and Rangers have six righties on the docket.

Please be sure to pop back Sunday night for the update.

Week of August 21 - 27

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ633608381959910393949595
2ATL62433889011397103107949796
3BAL6336012785831031031031009698
4BOS716341061101179597

Hey, when you have a chance to show your age by referencing a Paper Lace favorite from the 70's, you do it.

Only seven teams have seven games, with two of them from the Windy City. The White Sox head the ratings with seven in Guaranteed Rate Field against the Mariners and Athletics. Meanwhile, the resurgent Cubs are on the road all week, with visits in Detroit and Pittsburgh.

The Pirates join the White Sox with seven home affairs. The Reds join the Cubs with a septet on the road.

Platoon wonks should take note of four southpaws scheduled to face Pittsburgh. On the flip side, the Red Sox, Reds, Mariners and Rangers have six righties on the docket.

Please be sure to pop back Sunday night for the update.

Week of August 21 - 27

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ633608381959910393949595
2ATL62433889011397103107949796
3BAL6336012785831031031031009698
4BOS716341061101179597111113115114
5CHC725079086103102100118114112113
6CHW73470133117116104101127125122124
7CIN71607102929310299109113111112
8CLE6333311211290979590949394
9COL6150611290100979586939092
10DET624608191881009991939494
11HOU73443991031039898113114115115
12KC61506909410210310196949494
13LAA62433112100121102105102999999
14LAD615061031061281009999969696
15MIA624339692106104102100979697
16MIL5145011010671979674767576
17MIN633421079487949587929192
18NYM62433999787979989929393
19NYY6243310698105101102103979797
20OAK72534113102149105106117122121122
21PHI624601081118297104106969998
22PIT74370968392102104119117117117
23SD6153310499102999793959394
24SF61533919491969583919191
25SEA60633113111117107106106101100101
26STL63306102978610199100949394
27TB6336097948410610396989697
28TEX60606988575989694918990
29TOR615331211021111019994989597
30WSH6240610596102989986939293

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZMontgomery LGray R Williamson LGreene RLodolo LAshcraft R
ATLPeterson LMegill RQuintana R @Webb R@Wood L@Stripling R
BAL Kikuchi LGausman RBerrios RFreeland LFlexen RBlach L
BOS@Urquidy R@Javier R@Verlander R@France RGonsolin RUrias LMiller R
CHC@Faedo R@Olson R@Skubal L@Keller R@Bido R@Falter L@Oviedo R
CHWCastillo RKirby RWoo RWaldichuk LSears LMuller LBlackburn R
CIN@Giolito R@Detmers L@Ohtani R@Pfaadt R@Kelly R@Davies R@Gallen R
CLE Miller RKershaw LLynn R@Bassitt R@Ryu L@Kikuchi L
COL @Littell R@Civale R@Glasnow R@Gibson R@Irvin L@Bradish R
DETAssad RSmyly LTaillon R Valdez LBrown RUrquidy R
HOUHouck RPaxton LSale LBello R@Manning R@Rodriguez L@Faedo R
KC@Muller L@Blackburn R@Medina R @Miller R@Gilbert R@Hancock R
LAAAshcraft RAbbott LKennedy R @Senga R@Carrasco R@Peterson L
LAD @Syndergaard R@Curry R@Williams R@Crawford R@Houck R@Paxton L
MIA@Snell L@Hill L@Lugo R Adon RIrvin RWilliams R
MIL Ober RMaeda R Darvish RWacha RSnell L
MIN @Miley L@Burnes RHeaney LDunning RScherzer RMontgomery L
NYM@Elder R@Morton R@Strider R Anderson LSilseth RSandoval L
NYY Gray RGore LCorbin L@Eflin R@Ramirez R@Littell R
OAKMarsh RZerpa LRagans L@Scholtens R@Cease R@Toussaint R@Clevinger R
PHIStripling RManaea LCobb R Mikolas RHudson RLiberatore L
PITLiberatore LWainwright RThompson LSteele LHendricks RAssad RSmyly L
SDCueto RLuzardo LAlcantara R @Woodruff R@Peralta R@Houser R
SEA@Toussaint R@Clevinger R@Kopech R Singer RLyles RMarsh R
SF@Nola R@Walker R@Lorenzen R Chirinos RFried LElder R
STL@Falter L@Oviedo R@Jackson R @Sanchez L@Suarez L@Wheeler R
TB Blach LGomber LLambert RBrito RSchmidt RRodon L
TEX@Cecconi R@Gallen R @Lopez R@Gray R@Ryan R@Ober R
TOR @Rodriguez R@Flaherty R@Kremer RBibee RQuantrill RAllen L
WSH @Rodon L@Severino R@Cole R@Perez R@Garrett L@Cueto R

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Lonely at the Top
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Lonely at the Top
MLB Best Bets: Free Expert MLB Picks for Saturday, Aug. 19
MLB Best Bets: Free Expert MLB Picks for Saturday, Aug. 19
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, Aug. 19
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, Aug. 19
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Saturday Breakdown