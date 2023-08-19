Weekly Hitter Rankings: The Week Chicago Thrived

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Hey, when you have a chance to show your age by referencing a Paper Lace favorite from the 70's, you do it.

Only seven teams have seven games, with two of them from the Windy City. The White Sox head the ratings with seven in Guaranteed Rate Field against the Mariners and Athletics. Meanwhile, the resurgent Cubs are on the road all week, with visits in Detroit and Pittsburgh.

The Pirates join the White Sox with seven home affairs. The Reds join the Cubs with a septet on the road.

Platoon wonks should take note of four southpaws scheduled to face Pittsburgh. On the flip side, the Red Sox, Reds, Mariners and Rangers have six righties on the docket.

Please be sure to pop back Sunday night for the update.

Week of August 21 - 27

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index