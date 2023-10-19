Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Both the ALCS and the NLCS will be in action Thursday, leaving us with one of the last few two-game DFS slates of the season. Let's dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to target when creating your lineups.

Pitcher

Facing the Braves is no easy task. Facing them twice in a series is even more difficult. Ranger Suarez ($35) handled his two starts against them well, allowing just one run over a combined 8.2 innings. While he doesn't have the upside that Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola do, he could still be a difficult matchup for the Diamondbacks. They had a .737 OPS against right-handed pitchers during the regular season, but lefties limited them to a .711 OPS.

Top Target

Yordan Alvarez ($27) played a key role in the Astros winning Game 3 on Wednesday. He went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. He has four multi-hit games during the Astros' postseason run to go along with six home runs. Even though the Rangers will be starting a lefty in Andrew Heaney ($31), Alvarez is still an excellent option. He registered a 144 wRC+ versus southpaws during the regular season.

Bargain Bat

Chas McCormick ($13) was not in the starting lineup for Game 3. Expect him to return to his usual spot in center field with the lefty Heaney on the mound. Right-handed pitchers held McCormick to a .186 ISO and a .334 wOBA during the regular season, but he had a .285 ISO and a .426 wOBA versus lefties.

Stack to Consider

Phillies vs. Brandon Pfaadt ($32), Diamondbacks: Bryce Harper ($27), Trea Turner ($25), Kyle Schwarber ($20)

Being down 0-2 in the NLCS and having Pfaadt on the mound for a pivotal Game 3 is not ideal for the Diamondbacks. He gave up 2.1 HR/9 during the regular season on his way to a 5.72 ERA and a 5.18 FIP. He logged a total of seven innings over his two playoff starts, allowing three runs and a home run. With how hot the Phillies' lineup is, especially in terms of hitting home runs, Pfaadt could be in trouble early. Schwarber tends to hit home runs in bunches, evident by the fact that he has three of them over the last two games.

