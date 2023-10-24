Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Tuesday brings the pivotal Game 7 of the NLCS. It also brings another opportunity to play Yahoo's single-game contest, so let's highlight some players to consider for your lineups.

Multiplier Spots

Bryce Harper ($26): The Diamondbacks have done a good job of limiting Harper lately, holding him hitless in three of the last four games. Still, he had two hits and a home run in Game 5. He has also walked six times in this series. In total, he has a 1.201 OPS during the Phillies' playoff run. Given his career 1.018 OPS in the playoffs, look for Harper to step up when the lights are the brightest.

Ketel Marte ($20): Marte has at least one hit in every game of the playoffs. In total, he is 18-for-48 with a .625 slugging percentage. In this series, he has four multi-hit performances. This could be a great matchup for him against Ranger Suarez, considering that Marte had a .377 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers during the regular season.

Flex Spots

Kyle Schwarber ($22): Brandon Pfaadt hasn't allowed a run over 10 innings in his last two starts. However, he was prone to giving up the home runs during the regular season, allowing 2.1 of them per nine innings. That could play right into the wheelhouse of Schwarber, who has hit five home runs in this series.

Christian Walker ($15): It has been a difficult series for Walker, who is 2-for-19 with seven walks. However, he brings a lot of power to the plate, hitting at least 33 home runs in both of the last two seasons. What's impressive is that he had a strikeout rate below 20 percent in both of those campaigns. With his .319 ISO against lefties during the regular season, he has the potential to provide value with one swing of the bat.

Gabriel Moreno ($14): The offseason addition of Moreno has proven to be huge for the Diamondbacks. He has been excellent behind the plate, helping a rotation that gets pretty ugly after Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. Although his offensive numbers didn't jump off the page, he did have a .379 wOBA against left-handed pitchers this season, making him another member of the Diamondbacks to consider against Suarez.

