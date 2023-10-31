Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Tuesday brings Game 4 of the World Series. After winning Monday, the Rangers have a 2-1 lead and have retaken home field advantage. Let's highlight some players to target for Yahoo's single-game contest.

Multiplier Spots

Corey Seager ($23): The Rangers' win Monday came at a cost. Adolis Garica exited early with a side injury that has his status in doubt moving forward. If he is indeed out, that will put even more pressure on Seager to be productive. He has been up to the task so far, hitting home runs both in Game 1 and Game 3. That has left him with five total home runs during this playoff run.

Ketel Marte ($19): Another game, another hit for Marte. He went 1-for-3 with a walk in Game 3, giving him a hit in every one of the Diamondbacks' playoff games. During the regular season, he produced a .377 wOBA against left-handed pitchers. That puts him in a favorable spot for Game 4 with Andrew Heaney set to take the mound for the Rangers.

Flex Spots

Evan Carter ($17): The Diamondbacks are going with a bullpen game, rolling out Joe Mantiply as their opener. Ryne Nelson could follow him and log multiple innings, but he didn't look great in his last outing, allowing three runs over 0.2 innings against the Phillies. Carter has had a stellar playoff run, using eight doubles and 10 walks to produce a 1.001 OPS.

Gabriel Moreno ($14): Whenever a left-handed pitcher is on the mound, Moreno is someone to strongly consider in DFS. During the regular season, he was limited to a .099 ISO and a .301 wOBA by right-handed pitchers. However, he posted a .176 ISO and a .379 wOBA versus southpaws. Heaney hasn't exactly been sharp, either, allowing four runs over six playoff innings.

Marcus Semien ($12): Semien hasn't been at his best in the playoffs, registering just a .677 OPS. If there is a bright side, it's that he is 6-for-22 with three walks over the last five games. He also has just 10 strikeouts over 15 playoff games. That's nothing new, given his 14.6 percent strikeout rate during the regular season. The combination of his cheap salary and the Diamondbacks rolling with a bullpen game leaves Semien with the potential to provide value.

