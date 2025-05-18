Fantasy Baseball
Emilio Pagan headshot

Emilio Pagan News: Escapes with save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Pagan allowed two hits in a scoreless inning to earn a save against Cleveland on Sunday. He struck out two batters.

Pagan coughed up a leadoff double to Bo Naylor and an infield single to Jose Ramirez after entering with a 3-1 lead. Pagan escaped unscathed after striking out the last two batters he faced. He's converted 12 of his 14 save chances and four straight. Pagan now owns a 3.52 ERA with a 26:6 K:BB through 23 frames this season.

Emilio Pagan
Cincinnati Reds
