Kenley Jansen News: Gives up walk-off homer

Jansen (0-2) allowed two runs on a hit and a walk while failing to record an out, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Padres.

Jansen walked Elias Diaz and gave up a walk-off home run to Fernando Tatis in the ninth inning. This was not a save situation, as the game was tied when Jansen took the mound. Over five appearances in May, he's allowed eight runs across three innings while taking both of his losses on the year. Those two outings are the only ones where he's been scored upon, but they have him at an unsightly 6.55 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB over 11 innings. He's still 7-for-7 in save chances, and he'll likely keep the closer role if he can avoid melting down in save situations.