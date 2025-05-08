Rece Hinds News: Starts in right field

Hinds started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Atlanta.

Hinds was recalled from Triple-A Louisville and started in right field for Jake Fraley (calf), who is day-to-day. The Reds have a few outfield injuries -- Austin Hays (hamstring) and Tyler Callihan (forearm) on the 10-day injured list -- so Hinds may get additional work in the next few days. He slashed .281/.343/.554 with eight home runs and 12 steals this season for Louisville.