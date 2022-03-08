NBA Observations: Cavs Lose Allen, Tatum On Fire, Draymond's Timetable + More Notes From Around the League

This article is part of our NBA Observations series.

With the NBA regular season set to conclude on April 10, this week will officially bring us past the one-month-remaining mark in the calendar. For some managers, it's one of only four weeks left to jockey for final positioning. And for others – including many in Yahoo head-to-head leagues – this is the final week before the fantasy playoffs commence.

It goes without saying that urgency is of the utmost importance with playoff seeding up for grabs. Luckily, more than half of the league has four games on its schedule, while no team plays fewer than three games. Injuries, rest days and even a high-profile COVID-19 case – looking at you, Devin Booker – are still causing headaches, but for the most part, managers should have plenty of opportunities to make one final push.

As we look around the NBA this week, we'll once again take a rapid-fire approach to hit on all of the biggest storylines fantasy managers should be monitoring: