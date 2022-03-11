Yahoo DFS Basketball: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a limited slate Thursday, the NBA gets back into full swing Friday with 10 games on the schedule. The struggling Lakers will be in action and will be trying to get back on track when they host the Wizards. The Suns, who have Devin Booker back and are coming off of an impressive victory over the Heat, will welcome the Raptors. One of the more intriguing matchups should be the Cavs taking on the Heat, although Cleveland are slightly depleted with Jarrett Allen (finger) and Caris LeVert (foot) out. One of the more fantasy-friendly matchups could be the Hornets-Pelicans, but New Orleans is shorthanded with Brandon Ingram (hamstring) and CJ McCollum (COVID-19) sidelined. Let's dig into the options and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineup, as well as a few to potentially avoid.

GUARDS

Devin Booker, PHO vs. TOR ($43): After missing four games while in the health and safety protocols, Booker jumped right back into the swing of things when he played 33 minutes against the Heat on Wednesday. He just missed a triple-double and posted 23 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks. Booker should continue to provide added assists while Chris Paul (thumb) is out while also filling up the stat sheet in the scoring column.

Devonte' Graham, NO vs. CHA ($11): The absences of McCollum and Ingram takes away two of the Pelicans' best scorers. Graham has been quiet since moving to the bench averaging 9.4 points and 3.0 assists across 23 minutes per game. With added playing time and shot attempts likely coming his way against a Hornets team that has played at the third-fastest pace in the league, he's too good to pass up at this low salary.

Guard to Avoid

Kyle Lowry, MIA vs CLE ($23): Lowry has been basically non-existent in the Heat's scoring attack over two games since rejoining the team. He attempted a total of six shots from the field and just two free-throws. The only bright side is that Lowry combined for eight rebounds and 15 assists. Until he starts to show signs of being more aggressive in getting his own shot, he's too risky at this salary.

FORWARDS

LeBron James, LAL vs. WAS ($54): This one will require some monitoring since James (knee) is listed as questionable. He's recently been on the injury report a lot lately, but he's mostly been able to play through it. With James producing 29.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists over his last 11 games, he could torch a Wizards team that carries the seventh-worst defensive rating.

Herbert Jones, NO vs. CHA ($19): Graham isn't the only player on the Pelicans who will step into an expanded role. More known for his defensive prowess, Jones should be asked to score more in this matchup. He attempted 10 shots with Ingram out Wednesday, which was only the second time he's directed at least 10 shots over the last 12 games. Jones turned his added opportunities into 15 points, so it wouldn't a surprise to see him at least provide similar production in this favorable matchup.

Forward to Avoid

Jerami Grant, DET at BOS ($23): This isn't a great matchup for the Pistons since the Celtics boast the NBA's best defensive rating. The last time they faced them, Grant only scored 15.7 Yahoo points. On a night with so many other viable options, there's no need to take a chance on him against a tough opponent.

CENTERS

Jonas Valanciunas, NO vs. CHA ($29): Valanciunas should be the Pelicans' leading scorer until McCollum and Ingram can return. He demolished the Magic on Wednesday with 30 points on his way to 63.5 Yahoo points. Further working in his favor is the fact the Hornets have allowed the most rebounds per game in the league.

Isaiah Hartenstein. LAC at ATL ($15): There aren't that many appealing centers with bargain values for this slate. It might be best to just roll with Valanciunas, especially since his salary won't hurt your budget. However, if you want to fade him and spend down at the position, Hartenstein could be worth a look in tournament play. He probably won't be included in a lot of lineups, but he's produced at least 21.1 Yahoo points in five straight games.

Center to Avoid

Kristaps Porzingis, WAS at LAL ($30): It took a while, but Porzingis has finally taken the floor as a member of the Wizards. But with the team going nowhere fast, they aren't going to force him back into a prominent role. He didn't log more than 26 minutes in any of the last two games while scoring 37.0 and 28.7 Yahoo points. Given that Porzingis's salary doesn't come at much of a discount, his minutes restrictions don't make him very appealing.

