WynnBET Sportsbook: Friday NBA Best Bets

WynnBET Sportsbook: Friday NBA Best Bets

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
March 11, 2022

This article is part of our WynnBET Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

Jonas Valanciunas over 22.5 points (-115) vs. HornetsWynnBET, 12:48 PM CT

With CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram sidelined, Valanciunas is the clear-cut best offensive player available for New Orleans. He's only averaging 16.6 points since the start of February, but he's crossed the 22-point mark 14 times this season.

Heat to cover -7 (-110) vs. Cavaliers – WynnBET, 12:52 PM CT

Wait on this line until we get more info on Jimmy Butler, who is questionable. But it's tough to trust the Cavaliers without Jarrett Allen. The matchup is tough for Cleveland as well, as Bam Adebayo will be covering Evan Mobley and Kyle Lowry (and potentially Jimmy Butler) will be checking Darius Garland.

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
