Yahoo DFS Basketball: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Sunday slates can be frustrating with the way they're laid out, and that's certainly the case here. We have eight games in total, but only four making up the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET. That leaves the player pool thin, but there are some players we absolutely love. The guards are actually my two favorite plays of the day, so let's start there!

Guards

Devin Booker, PHX vs. LAL ($43)

Booker has recently been playing some of the best basketball of his career, and it's easy to understand why. He averaged about 25 shots a game over the last month before Chris Paul's injury and has since been asked to do even more. In fact, Book has produced at least 41 Yahoo points in 10 of his last 11 games, generating a 48-point average during that span. That form should be easy to duplicate against the Lakers, with LA ranked fifth in pace and 26th in points allowed. In his last matchup with the Lakers, Booker tallied 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists despite only taking 15 shots.

Devonte' Graham, NOP vs. HOU ($13)

You couldn't ask for a better spot for Graham. It's one thing to have Zion Williamson (foot) injured, but it's another to also be missing Brandon Ingram (hamstring) and CJ McCollum (COVID). That leaves DG as the primary ball-handler and offensive focal point and he collected 19 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals in his first spot start. It's the 18th game he's played at least 33 minutes this season while providing a 32-point average in those outings. That's a spectacular total from such an affordable player, and it's likely to continue with Houston ranked second in pace and last in defensive efficiency ratings.

Guard to Avoid

Russell Westbrook, LAL at PHX ($29)

Watching Russ is tough right now because it's so evident he has no confidence. He's scored 37 or fewer fantasy points in 12 of his last 13 games, providing a 30-point average in that stretch. That's unacceptable from a $29 player, and it's crystal clear he can't produce with LeBron James dominating touches in LA. The matchup with Phoenix might be the worst part of this with the Suns sitting sixth in points allowed and third in defensive ratings.

Forwards

Jalen Smith, IND at ATL ($14)

We had Jalen in this section on Saturday, and we're going right back to the well. He's just way too much of a value playing at a $20 level since joining the Pacers. He's produced at least 21 Yahoo points in 11 straight games while averaging 26 fantasy points. You really can't ask for any more from someone at $14, and he could be asked to do even more here with Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon all missing. Facing Atlanta is an astounding matchup with the Hawks ranked 22nd in points allowed and 27th in defensive efficiency.

Kenyon (KJ) Martin Jr, HOU at NOP ($13)

Houston is in full-on rebuild mode, and it looks like they're going to give KJ all the minutes he can handle. Injuries are a significant factor with Christian Wood and Jae'Sean Tate both out. That has led to Martin averaging 27 Yahoo points across 34 minutes over his last three outings. He's always produced when given this type of role by averaging 28 Yahoo points per game in the 12 games he's logged at least 27 minutes. Facing this shorthanded New Orleans team only adds to Martin's intrigue with the Pelicans allowing 142 points in their most recent game.

Forward to Avoid

John Collins, ATL vs. IND ($22)

There are some issues between Collins and the Hawks, and it's really showing in his recent production. He's scored 21 or fewer Yahoo points in four of his last five games, averaging just 17 fantasy points per game in that span. He did suffer an injury in one of those, but he's losing minutes and touches to Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter. That's even worse since Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu are taking all 48 of the center minutes, leaving JC with crumbs in this offense.

Centers

Jonas Valanciunas, NOP vs. HOU ($28)

JV was the biggest disappointment on Friday's card, but we're going to trust him again here. With Zion, Ingram and McCollum all sidelined, Valanciunas needs to be one of the focal points of this Pels offense. In the 106 minutes with those players off the floor, he leads the team with a 28 percent usage rate while averaging 1.2 Yahoo points per minute. We love that with JV's recent form as he's managed at least 35 Yahoo points in eight of his last 12 games. The best part of this is the matchup with the Rockets ranked last in total defense while surrendering the most fantasy points to opposing centers.

Deandre Ayton, PHX vs. LAL ($28)

Ayton got out to a slow start this season, but he's really starting to hit his stride. The absence of CP3 is a primary reason why and DA is averaging 34 Yahoo points per game across his last 13. That directly correlates with the injury, and it looks like Ayton will see an increase in usage as long as Paul remains out. The matchup with the Lakers is the icing on the cake with LA allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing centers. That's on full display when you see that DA has registered at least 35 Yahoo points in both of their matchups this season.

Center to Avoid

Clint Capela, ATL vs. IND ($22)

Capela is a fantastic fantasy producer when given a full allotment of minutes, but we haven't seen much of that recently with 26 or fewer from 19 of his last 24 games - and most of those that went over were when Collins was sidelined. Now that JC is back, Cap is playing just 20-25 minutes a night. That's led to him posting a 27-point average while failing to crack 38 Yahoo points in all of those. Limited minutes means a limited upside, making Capela impossible to trust in this salary range.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.