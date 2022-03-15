FanDuel NBA: Tuesday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Compared to some recent days, Tuesday is a quiet day in the Association, as only four games are on the docket. The slate isn't exactly ideal for DFS purposes, as there's a legitimate possibility of three of the four games ending up with lopsided outcomes. Meanwhile, there's a major expected absence that, on paper, makes the fourth game a lot closer than it otherwise might be.

Slate Overview

Brooklyn Nets (-9.5) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 231.5 points)

Memphis Grizzlies (-7) at Indiana Pacers (O/U: TBD)

Detroit Pistons at Miami Heat (-13) (O/U: 216.5 points)

Phoenix Suns (-5.5) at New Orleans Pelicans (O/U: 225.0 points)

The Nets will have Kyrie Irving for the only time over the next four games, which should give Brooklyn enough to overcome a feisty Orlando squad that just threw a major scare into the 76ers before losing in overtime Sunday night. Then, Ja Morant's expected absence due to a back injury gives the Pacers at least a fighting chance versus the usually dominant Grizzlies. It also opens up opportunities for several other players on Memphis' roster to outpace their salaries.

The Heat-Pistons clash could feature the least DFS-friendly environment of the night when all is said and done due to blowout potential and modest projected total, but the Suns' narrow road-favorite status against the Pelicans does catch the eye. The possibility of CJ McCollum returning to action from the COVID-19 protocols could be part of the reason for the smallish line, as could New Orleans' 15-point win over Phoenix at Footprint Center on Feb. 25.

Injury Situations to Monitor

NOTE: Injury reporting is especially fluid in the NBA, where the status of multiple players can change during the course of a day. Therefore, although the following serves as a foundation for the latest injury report as of the time the article is written, check back throughout the course of the day with RotoWire for the latest news regarding the status of all players on that night's slate, including those carrying injury designations that aren't listed in this section.

Ja Morant, MEM (back): DOUBTFUL

In Morant's likely absence, Tyus Jones is likely to draw the start at point guard, while the usage of the remaining members of the starting five should see a notable bump.

Brandon Ingram, NOP (hamstring): OUT

In Ingram's fifth consecutive absence, Naji Marshall could draw another start.

CJ McCollum, NOP (COVID-19 protocols): QUESTIONABLE

If McCollum misses another game, Devonte' Graham is likely to draw another start at point guard.

Malcolm Brogdon, IND (concussion): QUESTIONABLE

In Brogdon's ongoing absence, Tyrese Haliburton is likely to draw another start at point guard and Chris Duarte (toe) is likely to log plenty of minutes at two-guard if he can overcome his questionable status.

Other notable injuries:

Chris Paul, PHO (thumb): OUT

Ben Simmons, BKN (back/conditioning): OUT

Seth Curry, BKN (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Jalen Suggs, ORL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Zion Williamson, NOP (foot): OUT

Cameron Johnson, PHO (quadriceps): OUT

Myles Turner, IND (foot): OUT

LaMarcus Aldridge, BKN (hip): OUT

Chris Duarte IND (toe): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate: Kevin Durant ($11,200), Ja Morant ($10,600), Devin Booker ($10,400) and Kyrie Irving ($10,000).

Durant is coming off a masterful performance against the Knicks on Sunday that included 74.7FD points, although that came without Irving on the floor. Nevertheless, KD has scored over 50 FD points in two of his last three games with Kyrie available.

Morant appears highly unlikely to play, as noted earlier.

Booker has scored over 56 FD points in two of his first three games since returning from a stint in the COVID-19 protocols, and he boasts a pair of tallies of greater than 46 FD points in two prior games versus New Orleans this season.

Irving scored 65.6 FD points two games ago versus the Hornets, and he posted 46 to 55.5 FD points in four of the five games prior as well. The matchup versus the Magic is also very favorable from a positional perspective, as Orlando has allowed the eighth-highest offensive efficiency to PGs.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($9,200)

Adebayo becomes a particularly valuable commodity on the small slate and has scored 60.9 and 44.4 FD points in his last two games.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND ($8,800)

Haliburton's elevated usage should continue as the primary ball-handler in Brogdon's absence, and he'll come in with tallies of over 40 FD points in 11 of the last 12 games.

Jimmy Butler, MIA ($8,500)

Butler is set to return to action after missing two of the last three games and draws an excellent matchup versus a Pistons team allowing NBA-high 25.4 percent offensive efficiency to small forwards.

Cade Cunningham, DET ($7,400)

Cunningham has scored over 50 FD points in three of his last six, a level of upside that should make him very popular on a four-game slate at his salary despite the tough matchup against the Heat.

Key Values

Desmond Bane, MEM at IND ($6,600)

Bane boasts a 24.7 percent usage rate and averages 38.4 FD points per 36 minutes without Morant on the floor this season. The second-year wing has also averaged 34.2 FD points over his last six games, putting up a well-rounded line of 20.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal on blistering 48.9 percent three-point shooting during that span. The Pacers are also allowing the 12th-highest offensive efficiency to two-guards (21.7 percent), along with 39.3 FD points per game to twos. Finally, consider Indiana has allowed the fourth-highest three-point percentage of any team on its home floor (36.3), furthering Bane's already strong case.

Kyle Lowry, MIA vs. DET ($6,200)

Lowry has scored 36.8 to 41.2 FD points in three previous games against the Pistons this season, and Detroit continues to be one of the poorest teams in the league containing point guards. The Pistons have surrendered the sixth-highest offensive efficiency to ones (26.8 percent), along with the second-most FD points per game to the position in the last 15 (52.4). Detroit is also yielding 25.7 assists per road game, certainly a number that dovetails well with Lowry's skill set for fantasy purposes.

Andre Drummond, BKN at ORL ($5,500)

Drummond continues to log a solid workload with LaMarcus Aldridge (hip) sidelined, and his salary is particularly noteworthy when considering he's scored 27.4 to 47.8 FD points in the last three games. The big man has a pair of double-doubles in that stretch and sets up well for another fruitful night Tuesday. Drummond already has tallies of 23.0 to 36.6 FD points in three games against the Magic as a reserve while with the 76ers this season, logging no more than 18 minutes in any of those outings. Orlando has also allowed the eighth-highest offensive efficiency to fives (33.2 percent), along with the seventh-most FD points per game to the position in the last 15 games (59.5).

ALSO CONSIDER: Dillon Brooks, MEM at IND ($5,000)

