DraftKings Sportsbook: Wednesday NBA Picks

March 16, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

Boston to win (+110) at Golden StateDraftKings, 3:32 PM CT

In my eyes, Boston matches up well against Golden State. Marcus Smart and Derrick White can hound Stephen Curry, while Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum can bother Klay Thompson. We also have the savvy defense of Al Horford and/or Robert Williams on Draymond Green. Thompson and Green are good defenders in their own right, but I think they'll have a tougher time guarding their matchups than the other way around.

Nick Whalen

Phoenix Suns -11.0 at Houston Rockets (-110) – DraftKings Sportsbook, 2PM CT

Got a little too cute last night with a player prop so we're going back to the most reliable team in the league. Phoenix is covering at the best rate in the NBA (79.7%), entering Wednesday with a sterling 55-14 ATS mark. Meanwhile, the Rockets are covering at just a 25.0% clip (17-51 ATS). Houston is only 10-22 at home, while Phoenix is 26-6 ATS on the road – by far the best of any team in the league. Even without Chris Paul, the Suns should have no problem continuing to roll against an opponent that's not overly interested in winning games at this point in the season.

Joe Bartel

Bucks win + De'Aaron Fox over 1.5 made threes (+115)DraftKings, 1:09 PM CT

Fox's made threes seem like a lock, so if you just wanted to go that direction from a parlay perspective, be my guest. I think you can get some plus money by just inserting a Bucks win into the equation. Yes, there's definitely room for a letdown given the travel and late start, but it's still a matter of what team is better. Obviously, the answer is Milwaukee, so I'll gladly add that into my parlay.

